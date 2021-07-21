Gary Heffernan joins Prodapt as Vice Chairman

Gary is a well-recognized industry leader with over thirty years of experience in creating & growing businesses at Accenture. Gary was responsible for Accenture's TMT business in Europe, Africa, Middle East & LatAm, and led some of Accenture's largest global client relationships. Gary served on the Accenture's global leadership committee, where he was a force in driving talent diversity and inclusion success. Gary will be inducted to the Prodapt Board of Directors.

"We are delighted to welcome Gary Heffernan to the Prodapt Board" said Vedant Jhaver, Chairman & CEO Prodapt. "Gary is a highly experienced executive with a deep understanding of the massive digital transformations underway in the TMT sector. He has a terrific track record in growing successful businesses and building world-class teams. Prodapt will benefit immensely from Gary's contributions and insights," he added.

"Prodapt has an enviable global client portfolio and a talented global team. I look forward to building on the strong foundation they have built to develop their ambitious TMT growth strategy and leverage my board role to help Prodapt in their journey in becoming a leader in the Connected industry," said Gary Heffernan on joining the Prodapt Board as Vice Chairman.

Harsha Kumar, President, Prodapt said, "Gary has a passion for building strategic global partnerships and nurturing a diverse and passionate leadership talent pool, global clients and digital businesses. I am very excited to work closely with Gary in developing & executing our growth strategy."

Prodapt has a singular focus on the Connectedness vertical. Prodapt partners with the leading creators of our hyper-connected world. Prodapt's customers range from telecom operators, digital / multi-service providers (D/MSPs), technology and digital platform companies in the business of connectedness.

Prodapt builds, integrates, and operates solutions enabling next-generation technologies and innovations. Prodapt services global leaders including AT&T, Verizon, CenturyLink, Adtran, Vodafone, Liberty Global, Windstream, Virgin Media, Rogers, Deutsche Telekom among many others. Prodapt's customers today help more than a billion people and five billion devices stay connected.

Prodapt has offices in the North America, Europe, Latam, India, and Africa. It is part of the 120-year-old business conglomerate, The Jhaver Group, which employs over 22,000 people across 64+ locations globally.

