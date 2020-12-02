Gary L. Reasor, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gary L. Reasor, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Pain Management Specialist in the field of Medicine in acknowledgment for his outstanding work with Metro Pain Associates.

Proudly serving patients in Louisville, Kentucky, and the surrounding communities at 400 Executive Park, Metro Pain Associates was established by its president, Dr. Gary L. Reasor in 2004. The highly trained and dedicated medical teams are committed to practicing an interventional approach and practice multidisciplinary forms of treatment. At Metro Pain Associates, the highest quality of services is provided for patients which includes Epidural Steroid Injection, Facet, and Medial Branch Block Injections, Radiofrequency Lesioning, and Discography, among many more.

Award-winning Pain Management Specialist, Dr. Reasor has led an outstanding career having accrued 28 years of expert medical knowledge and professional experience in his field. He has garnered a laudable reputation as Louisville's Magazine Top Doctor and for his dedication to offering the most innovative, cutting edge and proven procedures to optimize patients' relief. In his current capacity as a physician and medical director, he offers a vast repertoire of expertise in neuromodulation, minimally invasive spinal surgery, spinal cord stimulation, intrathecal drug delivery systems, intravenous ketamine for migraines, radiofrequency ablation, epidurals, medication management, and stem cell therapy. Among his professional achievements, Dr. Reasor started the pain treatment program at Fort Hamilton-Hughes Memorial Hospital prior to establishing Metro Pain Associates.

Born and raised in Kentucky, Dr. Reasor desired to be a physician at the tender age of five. After he received encouragement from a family friend, Wayne Mortenson, DMD, he enrolled in Jefferson Community College, graduating with an Associate in Science degree in 1982. Soon thereafter, he transferred to the University of Louisville and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts with high honors in 1984. He was elected a member of the Woodstock Society for scholastic achievement. His acclaimed career began in 1988 after he obtained his Medical degree from the University Of Louisville School Of Medicine. After graduation, he completed a 1-year internship and a 3-year residency at the University of Louisville's Department of Anesthesiology. During this time, he became a member of the Medical Corps, United States Army Reserve serving in the 5010th USAH, the 350th CSH and the 4202nd USAH from 193 to 1998. He had also been called to active duty during Desert Shield/Desert Storm, serving at Brook Army Hospital in Fort Sam Houston, Texas. As his interests in pain management grew, he accepted a position with Hamilton Anesthesia Associates in Hamilton, Ohio, where he worked for six years. Shortly after, he became board certified in anesthesiology and pain management.

A Fellow of Interventional Pain Practice through the World Institute of Pain, Dr. Reasor remains abreast of the latest industry advancements and developments. He is a member of the American Academy of Pain Medicine, American Society of Anesthesiologists, American Pain Society, American Society of Regional Anesthesia, International Neuromodulation Society, International Spine Intervention Society, Jefferson County Medical Society, and the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons.

When he is not practicing medicine, Dr. Reasor enjoys ham radio, movies, shooting and marksmanship and traveling. He is also active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and has actively participated in Boy Scouts of America.

Dr. Reasor dedicates this recognition to Dr. Benjamin Rigor. He is married to his wife, Susan Patricia Kollman Reasor since 1977.

