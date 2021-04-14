Gary Lembo Joins Paladin

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paladin, the fast-growing middle market advisory firm driving value-creation through financial and operational consulting services, has attracted another accomplished professional to its leadership team. Always with a focus on the middle market, Mr. Lembo is experienced in using creative and innovative capital solutions in challenging distressed situations.

Paladin co-founder Scott Avila noted, "Gary's ability to quickly identify issues and provide capital solutions has earned him the respect of his peers. With this unique skillset built over an accomplished career, he has a proven track record in consistently leading teams and stakeholders towards a common goal. I am confident that he will immediately help create value for our clients."

Commenting on the move to Paladin, Mr. Lembo added, "Paladin is growing, and I am looking forward to being part of the journey and joining a team of people I hugely respect. Paladin is becoming the lodestar in the mid-market restructuring sector and I am excited about the work that lies ahead."

Prior to Paladin, Gary held leadership positions most recently at BlackRock, Tennenbaum Capital Partners and CRG Partners. Mr. Lembo holds a BA from the University of Maryland College Park and an MBA in Finance from Rutgers University.

About Paladin

Paladin is a middle-market advisory firm driving value creation through financial and operational consulting services. Our team of expert consultants, from a range of disciplines, unites with our clients to deliver tailored solutions that yield tangible and lasting results.

For more information on Paladin, visit http://www.paladinmgmt.com/ .

