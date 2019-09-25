Gary LeRoy, MD, FAAFP, Assumes Role of President of the American Academy of Family Physicians

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gary LeRoy, MD, FAAFP, a family physician in Dayton, Ohio, today assumes the role of president of the American Academy of Family Physicians. The AAFP represents 134,600 physicians and medical students nationwide. As AAFP president, LeRoy advocates on behalf of family physicians and patients nationwide to inspire positive change in the US health care system.

LeRoy is the associate dean for student affairs and admission at Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine in Dayton, where he also is an associate professor of family medicine.

A lifelong Daytonian and public servant, LeRoy cares for the underserved as a staff physician at the East Dayton Health Clinic. He was the clinic's medical director from 1994 to 2008 and helped secure funding to remodel and expand the center and its services. LeRoy serves the Dayton community through Reach Out of Montgomery County, Dayton Public Schools and Saint Vincent's Homeless Shelter.

A member of the AAFP since 1991, LeRoy has served in leadership roles at both the state and national level. From 2010 to his election to the Board in 2015, LeRoy served as an Ohio delegate to the AAFP Congress of Delegates. He served as chair of the AAFP Commission on Education and has also chaired the AAFP Commission on Membership and Member Services. At the state level, LeRoy served as president of the Ohio Academy of Family Physicians from 2004 to 2005 and currently serves as an ad hoc board member. In 2014, he was honored with the Ohio AFP Family Medicine Educator of the Year award. In 2004, he received the Family Physician of the Year award from the Miami Valley Academy of Family Physicians.

LeRoy earned a Bachelor of Science degree in medical technology from Wright State University. He earned his medical degree from Wright State University School of Medicine, and completed residency training at the Miami Valley Hospital Family Practice Residency. LeRoy also completed a Michigan State University Primary Care Faculty Development Fellowship.

He is board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine and has the AAFP Degree of Fellow, an earned degree awarded to family physicians for distinguished service and continuing medical education.

About the American Academy of Family Physicians

Founded in 1947, the AAFP represents 131,400 physicians and medical students nationwide. It is the only medical society devoted solely to primary care.

Family physicians conduct approximately one in five office visits—that's 192 million visits annually or 48 percent more than to the next most visited medical specialty. Today, family physicians provide more care for America's underserved and rural populations than any other medical specialty. Family medicine's cornerstone is an ongoing, personal patient-physician relationship focused on integrated care.

To learn more about the specialty of family medicine, the AAFP's positions on issues and clinical care, and for downloadable multi-media highlighting family medicine, visit www.aafp.org/media. For information about health care, health conditions and wellness, please visit the AAFP's award-winning consumer website, www.FamilyDoctor.org.

