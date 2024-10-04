Gary Nader Art Centre and The Latin Recording Academy® Inaugurate The Latin GRAMMY® Collection: 25 Years of Music and Art

News provided by

GARY NADER ART CENTRE

Oct 04, 2024, 18:18 ET

MIAMI, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gary Nader Art Centre is pleased to announce the opening of The Latin GRAMMY® Collection: 25 Years of Music and Art, a unique exhibition celebrating the connection between Latin music and visual arts. This collaboration with The Latin Recording Academy® showcases 25 years of cultural milestones, reflecting Latin music's rich history through visual interpretations by some of the world's most distinguished artists.

For the first time, this remarkable collection will be exhibited at the Gary Nader Art Centre. Featured artists include Romero Britto, Walter Goldfarb, and Michael V. Rios, known for his iconic Supernatural album cover for Carlos Santana. Visitors will enjoy a variety of artistic techniques, such as collage, muralism, and oil painting, representing diverse perspectives from across Latin America.

Gary Nader, founder of the Gary Nader Art Centre, remarked: "It's a great privilege to present this collection that brings together two of Latin culture's most powerful forms of expression—music and visual art. Miami, with its deep ties to Latin culture, provides the perfect stage to celebrate these achievements over the past 25 years."

The Latin GRAMMY Art Collection began in 2000, when the Latin Recording Academy® commissioned visual artists to reflect the spirit of each year's awards. Over the years, exceptional artists have contributed to this evolving collection, capturing the cultural landscape of Latin music.

The exhibition also includes exclusive memorabilia from Latin music icons such as Emilio Estefan, Laura Pausini, Gustavo Cerati, and Joe Arroyo, offering visitors a rare glimpse into the fusion of Latin music and art.

Exhibition Details

  • Dates: October 2December 2024
  • Location: Gary Nader Art Centre, Miami, FL

For more information, visit garynader.com and follow us on Instagram at @garynader.
#GaryNaderArtCentre. Email: [email protected]. Phone: 305-576-0256 

For Media Inquiries:
Gary Nader Art Centre
María Carolina Alonso
[email protected]

The Latin Recording Academy
Iveliesse Malavé
[email protected] 

SOURCE GARY NADER ART CENTRE

