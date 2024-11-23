Gary Nader Art Centre Hosts Miss Universe 2024 for the Presentation of the Keys to the City of Miami by Mayor Daniella Levine Cava

Miss Universe 2024 receives the Keys to the City of Miami at Gary Nader Art Centre, celebrating empowerment and culture Post this

Miami was the first city Miss Universe officially visited, underscoring its significance as a global hub for culture, art, and female empowerment. The event was attended by local and international press, Miami-Dade commissioners, and notable figures, including Raúl Rocha, President of Miss Universe, Emilio Estefan, and interior designer Adriana Hoyos. Their presence highlighted the importance of Miami as a cultural center and beacon of female empowerment.

Miss Universe's journey exemplifies the values promoted by the Miss Universe Organization, serving as an inspiration to women worldwide. Her commitment to change, support for cultural diversity, and empowerment of future generations aligns with Gary Nader Art Centre's mission to promote art that transcends boundaries and fosters global dialogue.

Gary Nader, with his vision of positioning Miami as a global leader in art and culture, and following the success of bringing the Latin GRAMMYs back to the city, announced a new initiative to bring the Miss Universe 2026 competition to Miami. This proposal, supported by Raúl Rocha, reflects their joint commitment to position Miami as a cultural epicenter and a leader in female empowerment.

"We are deeply honored to have hosted such a momentous ceremony, which not only celebrated the achievements of Miss Universe 2024, but also the transformative power of women globally," said Gary Nader, Founder and CEO of Gary Nader Art Centre. "Together with Raúl Rocha, we are joining efforts to bring the Miss Universe 2026 competition to Miami, a city that has solidified itself as a global cultural and artistic hub. This collaboration reflects our mission to be a bridge between the arts, culture, and empowerment, and we are confident that the competition will be an even more powerful platform to inspire and elevate women worldwide."

Raúl Rocha commented, "Thank you, Miami, for this key that you have given us, which symbolizes the opening of so many opportunities that we will be able to develop together with Miss Universe. May it become a key to possibilities for the benefit of the residents of Miami-Dade, promoting investment and becoming a driving force for the economy, creating more opportunities for growth for entrepreneurs and collaborators."

The event was a powerful celebration of Miss Universe's impact, Miami's role in global culture, and the commitment of local leaders to continue fostering an environment of empowerment. This special occasion reaffirmed the city's place at the forefront of cultural and artistic influence, while highlighting the importance of initiatives that empower women.

