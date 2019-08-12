VIENNA, Va., Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gary P. Fitzgerald, CPA is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever in the field of Accounting as a CPA and Owner at Fitzgerald & Co., CPAs, P.C

Fitzgerald & Co., CPAs, P.C. is a certified public accounting (CPA) and consulting firm currently serving clients throughout the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area and across the nation. The firm is committed to providing an array of accounting, auditing, tax, business valuation and business consulting services.

With over 40 years of experience in the accounting industry serving clients in Vienna, VA and the surrounding communities, Mr. Fitzgerald specializes in Audits and Taxes, Accounting, Assisting taxpayers and small businesses with taxes.

Throughout his education and training, Mr. Fitzgerald earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Virginia Tech and a Masters of Science degree from American University. To further his professional development, Mr. Fitzgerald is a member of the AICPA, VSCPA, and the CPA International Association. Giving back to his community, Mr. Fitzgerald is charitable to Sprout Therapeutic Riding Center and currently serves as the Board President of Georgetown Pediatrics.

Outside of work, Mr. Fitzgerald enjoys spending time with family and traveling.

Gary dedicates this recognition to his wife, Susan and his daughter Megan. He also dedicates this recognition in loving memory of his mother, Gladys Fitzgerald.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

