Gary Royal Oversees Professional Development of Lenders in Expanded Role at Mortgage Investors Group

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In an expanded role at Mortgage Investors Group, veteran mortgage lender Gary Royal will lead and support the professional development of loan officers as part of the company's continued efforts to bring its customer-focused brand of mortgage lending to more homebuyers across the Southeast, company officials announced recently.

As vice president of retail sales and production, Royal will work hand-in-hand with mortgage lenders in existing MIG branches in western Tennessee and areas in the Southeast to boost closing volume and retail sales.

Gary Royal Announcement Gary Royal, VP of Retail Sales & Production

"We have the infrastructure in place to support our growth goals of taking on more production and hiring new loan officers; but we also want to grow the right way with the right people, both in existing and new markets across the Southeast," said Royal, whose mortgage lending career spans more than 30 years.

Royal joined MIG in 2019 to lead the company's efforts to expand its retail presence outside of Tennessee, where it has been the top residential mortgage lender for more than a decade. He has opened branches in Charlotte, N.C., and Alpharetta, Ga., during unprecedented times.

"We have a history of helping loan officers take their business to the next level," he said. "The loan officers we hire have a tendency to significantly increase their career-best volume the first year with MIG."

Royal attributes their success to the support they receive from MIG's leadership, operations and marketing teams in their efforts to grow their businesses.

"Our goal is to leverage our reputation to hire the right people who fit our culture and will be great brand ambassadors for the company," he said. "At MIG, there's only one direction and that is to provide the best customer experience possible. Everyone at MIG – from our loan officers to our underwriters, processors and marketing team to our senior leadership – is focused on that one thing and that's doing the right thing for that customer."

MIG is a growing residential mortgage lender in the Southeast building on a proven track record as a long-time industry leader. MIG has been the Tennessee Housing Development Agency's (THDA) top lender annually since 2003, as well as the Volunteer State's leading USDA lender every year since 2014. As it continues to expand its footprint, MIG remains committed to serving borrowers across the Southeast.

Media Contact: Moneek Langston, [email protected], 865-691-8910

Mortgage Investors Group

8320 East Walker Springs Lane

Knoxville, TN 37923

www.migonline.com

NMLS #34391, TN #109111

SOURCE Mortgage Investors Group

Related Links

http://www.migonline.com

