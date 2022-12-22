Gary S. Saphire, DPM, FACFAS is recognized by Continental Who's Who

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gary S. Saphire, DPM, FACFAS, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Healthcare Professional for his work in the Medical field and his private practice at Parkway Podiatry.

Dr. Saphire earned his doctorate in podiatric medicine at the Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science, in North Chicago, IL. He graduated Cum Laude in 1978 and completed his residency at Brooklyn's Coney Island Hospital, where he served as the Chief Resident in podiatry for a year. He is board-certified in foot and ankle surgery and rear-front reconstructive surgery, as well as quality assurance and utilization review. He has also studied flat foot surgical skills and diabetic foot and ankle surgery.

Dr. Saphire has practiced medicine for more than 40 years and specializes in performing successful foot and ankle surgery. At Parkway Podiatry, the doctor and his dedicated team work together to serve the Bensonhurst and Gravesend communities of Brooklyn, NY. They work diligently to ensure that their patients get quality care, access the leading treatments, and are provided with all the necessary information to make the right medical decisions for their feet and ankles.

Dr. Saphire treats conditions that include Achilles tendon injuries, diabetic foot infections, traumatic foot and ankle injuries, bunions, metatarsalgia, and hammertoe. According to the doctor, he uses treatments such as minimally invasive arthroscopic surgery, orthotics, prescribed exercises, and more. Ultimately, Dr. Saphire and his team provide cutting-edge podiatric care to their patients. They personalize care, leveraging the latest therapies and technologies to help patients get back to everyday life, free from foot and ankle pain.

Dr. Saphire has lectured on several podiatric topics, including foot and ankle trauma, Achilles tendon repair, and plastic surgery techniques for his patients' feet. He is also a published author on multiple arthroscopic issues. He has served as the Director of Foot and Ankle Surgery at both the Brooklyn Hospital Center and Caledonian Hospital.

Dr. Saphire is affiliated with Fellow of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons and a member of the American Podiatric Medical Association.

