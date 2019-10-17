Gary Scanlon Joins KPMG As Principal In Washington National Tax's International Tax Group

WASHINGTON, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gary Scanlon has joined KPMG LLP, the audit, tax and advisory firm, as a principal in the international tax group of the firm's Washington National Tax (WNT) practice. Most recently, he served as an attorney-advisor with the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of the International Tax Counsel. He will be based in Washington, D.C.

Gary Scanlon, KPMG LLP

During his time at Treasury, where he served since 2016, Scanlon was directly involved in the development of regulations and other guidance relating to the implementation of the most complex international aspects of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

"Gary's involvement on a number of significant and high-profile projects at Treasury makes him well positioned to provide timely insight to our clients on the rapidly evolving tax issues they are facing, especially in the areas of international tax and complex cross-border transactions," said Manal Corwin, principal-in-charge of KPMG's WNT practice. "We are thrilled to welcome Gary to our Washington National Tax practice and our firm."

In his new position with KPMG, Scanlon will serve as a national resource advising multinational clients as they navigate the continuing implications of U.S. and global reforms for compliance, business operations and cross-border M&A opportunities.

Earlier in his career, Scanlon spent eight years with the national tax practice of another Big Four accounting firm.

Scanlon earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Ohio University, a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Chicago Law School, and a Master of Laws in Taxation from Northwestern University School of Law.

