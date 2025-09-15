Gary Vaynerchuk Joins Stan Store, Backing the Platform Redefining the $250 Bn Creator Economy

Gary Vaynerchuk becomes an Investor in Stan Store - the platform powering 80,000+ Creators who've generated $300M in sales in the last three years.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stan Store , the all-in-one Creator store, today announced a partnership with entrepreneur, investor, and digital marketing pioneer Gary Vaynerchuk , who also becomes an Investor of the platform - accelerating Stan's mission to make monetization accessible for every Creator.

Millions of Creators have built audiences, but most still struggle to translate attention into income. Stan solves that problem by making entrepreneurship simple, scalable, and accessible. Now, with Vaynerchuk on board, Stan Store is doubling down to close the biggest gap in the Creator Economy - giving everyday Creators real ownership and the tools to build sustainable businesses.

For both Vaynerchuk and Stan Store Founder & CEO John Hu , it's about empowering anyone willing to bet on themselves:

"Stan exists to democratize entrepreneurship, giving the 'middle-class Creator' the tools to build real, sustainable businesses - not just influencers chasing clout, but anyone willing to bet on themselves. This new partnership with Gary accelerates that mission. While he's shown the world the importance of building a personal brand, Stan is here to turn that belief into action at scale, empowering anyone willing to bet on themselves to succeed as an entrepreneur," said John Hu, Founder & CEO of Stan Store.

Vaynerchuk has helped thousands of modern entrepreneurs build real momentum online through his content, speaking engagements, and mentorship. With Stan Store, he's now making it faster, easier, and more accessible for anyone to convert that momentum into sustainable revenue. The partnership addresses a key concern Vaynerchuk frequently raises: platform dependency. In an environment of increasing regulatory uncertainty and unpredictable algorithm changes, Creators must own their audience and revenue streams. Stan Store enables this ownership through its all-in-one solution, bringing together email providers, link-in-bio tools, community platforms and sales funnels into one seamless platform.

Gary Vaynerchuk, Chairman of VaynerX, comments, "Stan represents everything I believe about the creator economy right now. Too many Creators are at the mercy of platforms, and that has to change. Stan gives them ownership - the fastest, simplest way to launch a digital business on their own terms. No gatekeepers. No excuses. This partnership isn't just about business; it's about giving Creators the tools and mentorship to build something real, lasting, and fully theirs. That's why I'll be working with Stan to build out their ecosystem and ensure they're creating tools to power the next generation of Creators."

The partnership kicks off with "The GaryVee Stan Challenge", an eight-week program commencing at 12:01 a.m. EST on October 8, 2025, that pairs Vaynerchuk's mentorship with Stan's all-in-one platform. 15 Creators will win a ½ day trip to the VaynerMedia office in NYC and get the opportunity to meet with Vaynerchuk. The program is designed for business builders who are ready to move beyond audience-building to create sustainable, scalable ventures.

John Hu, Founder & CEO of Stan Store, adds: "Creators need more than followers. They need true ownership of their businesses. With Stan, we're giving them the tools to build lasting revenue and grow on their own terms. Partnering with Gary accelerates that mission, with the ultimate goal of shifting the success curve of entrepreneurship upward."

Learn more about "The GaryVee Stan Challenge", HERE and for the Official Rules, click HERE . Stan Store is available to download on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Notes to Editors

About Gary Vaynerchuk: Gary Vaynerchuk is a serial entrepreneur and serves as the Chairman of VaynerX, the CEO of VaynerMedia, and the Creator and CEO of VeeFriends. Gary is considered one of the leading global minds on what's next in culture, relevance, and the internet. Known as "GaryVee," he is described as one of the most forward thinkers in business. He is a New York Times bestselling author, a sought-after public speaker, and a prolific investor in companies like Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, Venmo, Snapchat, Coinbase, and Uber. Gary serves on the board of MikMak, Bojangles Restaurants, Global Citizen Forum, The Paley Center, Spin Master and Pencils of Promise. He is also a longtime Well Member of charity: water.

About Stan Store: Stan Store is an all-in-one digital business-in-a-box built for modern entrepreneurs and Creators. Designed to be the fastest, simplest, and most affordable way to start and scale an online business, Stan empowers anyone to monetise through digital products, courses, services, and more — all from a single link.

Stan is trusted by over 80,000 Creators — from solopreneurs to global Creators — who use the platform to turn their expertise into income and build sustainable, scalable businesses online. More than just a storefront, Stan is a movement: redefining what's possible for Creators by giving them the tools, support, and freedom to work for themselves. With a relentless focus on simplicity, speed, and results, Stan is building the future of entrepreneurship — one Creator-entrepreneur at a time.

"The GaryVee Stan Challenge" Information & Terms: Void where prohibited. Residents of United States (excluding Arizona, Louisiana, Puerto Rico and all U.S. territories and possessions), Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, France, Finland, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxemburg, Malta, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates (within a Free Zone Establishment), or United Kingdom, ages 18+. For information on how to enter and for challenge rules, see here: https://garyvee.stan.store/rules.

