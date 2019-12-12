Garz & Fricke Inc. Celebrates Grand Office Opening in Edina, MN

EDINA, Minn., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 40 people came together to celebrate the opening of Garz & Fricke Inc.'s new office in Edina, Minnesota, yesterday. The touch panel PC manufacturer with headquarters in Hamburg, Germany, hosted the event on the premises of the new Lifetime Work Edina at Southdale facilities. It was an afternoon filled with get-togethers, networking and interesting talks.

The highlight of the event was the ribbon cutting which symbolically marked Garz & Fricke's arrival in the U.S. In his remarks, Dr. Arne Dethlefs, CEO, welcomed everybody and gave a brief overview of the company. Further, he introduced the current U.S. team, which will grow steadily over the next years. "The mission is to start things out from this small team and build a company that sells, supports, develops and assembles our solutions for the North American market. Hopefully, the number of employees will grow as well; we aim towards hiring 15-30 people over the next five years."

Special guests included Wolfgang Mössinger (Consul General Chicago), Barbara Müller (Honorary Consul, Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Dakota & South Dakota), and Laurence Reszetar (Minnesota Trade Office). Business partners as well as current customers attended alongside representatives of the chambers of commerce and local networks, such as the Medical Alley Association, Greater MSP and the German American Institute. Their attendance and dedication emphasized the importance of high-technology enterprises in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area. Besides inspiring conversations, visitors had the chance to get hands-on experience with Garz & Fricke's touch panel computers.

The event supported Garz & Fricke's approach of establishing their business in the U.S., as pointed out by Dr. Arne Dethlefs who said that "selling solutions is more about bringing people and companies together and finding the right way for customers, instead of just spelling out specifications."

After the successful grand opening, Garz & Fricke is even more optimistic that the new office is the right step to strengthen their presence in North America.

