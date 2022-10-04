Gas Analyzer Market to record USD 442.66 Mn incremental growth; APAC to have a significant share -- Technavio

Oct 04, 2022, 18:30 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global gas analyzer market size is expected to grow by USD 442.66 million between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 3.53% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.22% during the forecast period. The market will observe maximum growth in APAC owing to a rise in offshore exploration projects and the shale gas revolution. Purchase our full report for a comprehensive analysis of the market size, YOY growth rates, regional growth opportunities, and much more. Download Sample PDF Report Before Purchasing
Technavio categorizes the global gas analyzer market as a part of the global industrial machinery market. The parent global industrial machinery market covers companies engaged in the manufacturing of industrial machinery and components covering presses, machine tools, compressors, pollution control equipment, elevators, escalators, insulators, pumps, roller bearings, and other metal fabrications. The parent market will be driven by the industrial output leading to capacity additions in process and discrete industries.
The global gas analyzer market is fragmented. The vendors in the market are adopting various innovative growth strategies such as new product launches and mergers and acquisitions to remain competitive in the market. The report identifies ABB Ltd., California Analytical Instruments Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, Tenova Spa, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Yokogawa Electric Corp. as dominant players.
The market will be driven by factors such as oil price fluctuations and subsequent increase in gas-based applications, rising production of shale gas, and increased plant safety and associated regulations and mandates will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here
Gas Analyzer Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- End-user
- Oil and Gas
- Power Generation
- Chemical
- Food and Beverage
- Others
The oil and gas industry is the prime end-user in the market. The segment is driven by the increasing offshore drilling activities. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
About 38% of the market growth will come from APAC during the forecast period. The gas analyzer market in APAC will be driven by the increase in refining, chemical, and power generation projects in the region. Also, the high demand for energy is expected to contribute to the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.
Gas Analyzer Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the gas analyzer market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
The report also covers the following areas:
Gas Analyzer Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist gas analyzer market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the gas analyzer market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the gas analyzer market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gas analyzer market vendors
|
Gas Analyzer Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.22%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 442.66 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.53
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 38%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
ABB Ltd., California Analytical Instruments Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, Tenova Spa, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Yokogawa Electric Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Power generation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Chemical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ABB Ltd.
- California Analytical Instruments Inc.
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.
- General Electric Co.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Siemens AG
- Tenova Spa
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Yokogawa Electric Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
