Gas Analyzer Market to record USD 442.66 Mn incremental growth; APAC to have a significant share -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global gas analyzer market size is expected to grow by USD 442.66 million between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 3.53% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.22% during the forecast period. The market will observe maximum growth in APAC owing to a rise in offshore exploration projects and the shale gas revolution. Purchase our full report for a comprehensive analysis of the market size, YOY growth rates, regional growth opportunities, and much more. Download Sample PDF Report Before Purchasing

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gas Analyzer Market 2021-2025

Technavio categorizes the global gas analyzer market as a part of the global industrial machinery market. The parent global industrial machinery market covers companies engaged in the manufacturing of industrial machinery and components covering presses, machine tools, compressors, pollution control equipment, elevators, escalators, insulators, pumps, roller bearings, and other metal fabrications. The parent market will be driven by the industrial output leading to capacity additions in process and discrete industries.

The global gas analyzer market is fragmented. The vendors in the market are adopting various innovative growth strategies such as new product launches and mergers and acquisitions to remain competitive in the market. The report identifies ABB Ltd., California Analytical Instruments Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, Tenova Spa, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Yokogawa Electric Corp. as dominant players.

The market will be driven by factors such as oil price fluctuations and subsequent increase in gas-based applications, rising production of shale gas, and increased plant safety and associated regulations and mandates will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here

Gas Analyzer Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

End-user

Oil and Gas



Power Generation



Chemical



Food and Beverage



Others

The oil and gas industry is the prime end-user in the market. The segment is driven by the increasing offshore drilling activities. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

About 38% of the market growth will come from APAC during the forecast period. The gas analyzer market in APAC will be driven by the increase in refining, chemical, and power generation projects in the region. Also, the high demand for energy is expected to contribute to the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

Gas Analyzer Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the gas analyzer market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

Gas Analyzer Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist gas analyzer market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the gas analyzer market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the gas analyzer market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gas analyzer market vendors

Gas Analyzer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.22% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 442.66 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.53 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., California Analytical Instruments Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, Tenova Spa, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Yokogawa Electric Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

