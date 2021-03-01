Gas Chromatography High-Resolution Mass Spectrometer Offers New Opportunities for Analytical Testing

The Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Exploris GC-MS brings high-resolution analysis into everyday testing in a compact and easy-to-use instrument, delivering leading sensitivity and mass resolving power up to 60,000. Through an analytical dynamic range across six orders, the new system can provide accurate quantitation and detection of chemical components at trace and high concentrations, for targeted and non-targeted applications. The capability to acquire accurate mass data in full scan allows for multiple compound identification points, simplifying data acquisition, facilitating retrospective data analysis and accelerating instrument set-up for increased uptime and productivity.

"Contract testing laboratories must deliver high-quality results within ever-shortening turnaround times, while also complying with evolving regulations and addressing novel target analytes," said Fabrizio Moltoni, vice president and general manager, applied analytical technologies, chromatography and mass spectrometry, Thermo Fisher Scientific. "In order to meet and exceed our customers' needs, the Orbitrap Exploris GC-MS simplifies data acquisition and consolidates separate targeted methods into a single full scan system—opening new business opportunities to respond to changing testing requirements, and improving productivity and profitability through increased throughput."

David Haas, senior project manager, Eurofins GfA Lab Services GmbH said, "The addition of the Orbitrap Exploris GC-MS to our laboratory has allowed us to easily reach our target limits of quantification to ensure safety and compliance, and the selective full scan data enables us to work more efficiently, especially through data processing."

For high-throughput analysis, the Orbitrap Exploris GC-MS provides:

Streamlined instrument setup to initiate, tune and calibrate in under five minutes.

Easy-to-use operation software and pre-defined method templates to reduce training needs.

Data certainty and the opportunity to quickly increase scope with multiple points of identification.

Integrated informatics solutions with Thermo Scientific Chromeleon Chromatography Data System (CDS) or Thermo Scientific TraceFinder software to efficiently take data through to result.

Configurable system available with or without MS/MS capability and with flexible maximum resolving power, upgradable in the field for easier scaling.

Testing for a range of applications, such as quantitative pesticides, persistent organic pollutants, sports doping, environmental contaminants and nitrosamines.

The new system, along with the Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Exploris GC 240, extends the Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Exploris portfolio of high-resolution accurate mass systems, which is now comprised of the Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Exploris 480 mass spectrometer, launched in 2019, and the Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Exploris 240 and Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Exploris 120 mass spectrometers, launched in 2020.

To learn more, please visit www.thermofisher.com/orbitrapexplorisgc or register to attend "Your GC-MS Future Today: A Sponsored Virtual Event" on March 2, 2021.

