Gas Chromatography High-Resolution Mass Spectrometer Offers New Standard of Performance for Research Laboratories

The Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Exploris GC 240 MS takes research capabilities to a new level with a resolving power of 240,000, for accelerated innovation. By delivering both quantitative and qualitative information from a single injection, the new system enables precise and comprehensive compound identification, allowing researchers to make fast and accurate discoveries with confidence. As research laboratories require the versatility to answer myriad questions in their studies, the Orbitrap Exploris GC 240 MS also provides the flexibility to tackle a diverse range of analytical challenges, from identifying unknown contaminants and extractables and leachables, to applied quantification and metabolomics. The system offers the capability of MS/MS for compound structural information and both electron and chemical ionization without system venting to speed up time to result.

"Having confidence in results is the cornerstone of effective and progressive research, allowing quick and informed decision making and ensuring promising opportunities aren't missed," said Fabrizio Moltoni, vice president and general manager, applied analytical technologies, chromatography and mass spectrometry, Thermo Fisher Scientific. "The Orbitrap Exploris GC 240 MS delivers breakthrough performance, reliability and the depth of analysis needed to address the most complex analytical challenges, supporting researchers to make groundbreaking discoveries."

Dr. John Bowden, associate professor of chemistry, University of Florida, said, "For metabolomics experiments, the capability to achieve such high selectivity and maintain sensitivity is revolutionary for our research. Having easy access to this data certainty and such wide coverage opens up new research avenues for us."

Users of the Orbitrap Exploris GC 240 MS will benefit from:

Analytical dynamic range across six orders, providing accurate quantitation and detection of chemical components at trace and high concentrations.

Standardized setup and easy-to-use system for users with varied levels of technical experience.

Informatics solutions for targeted quantitation and profiling, such as the Thermo Scientific Chromeleon Chromatography Data System (CDS) software, which enables seamless data acquisition to reporting in targeted analysis. For profiling and discovery, the Thermo Scientific Compound Discoverer 3.2 software enables researchers to discover sample differences, perform spectral matching and make proposed identifications of unknown compounds.

Use of commercially-available spectral libraries for spectral matching, plus the use of application-specific high resolution accurate mass libraries in the Thermo Scientific Orbitrap GC-MS contaminants library and the Thermo Scientific Orbitrap GC-MS HRAM metabolomics library.

Compact platform with a smaller footprint than existing systems.

The new system, along with the Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Exploris GC, extends the Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Exploris portfolio of high-resolution accurate mass systems, which is now comprised of the Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Exploris 480 mass spectrometer, launched in 2019, and the recently introduced Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Exploris 240 and Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Exploris 120 mass spectrometers.

To learn more, please visit www.thermofisher.com/orbitrapexplorisgc240 or register to attend "Your GC-MS Future Today: A Sponsored Virtual Event" on March 2, 2021.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue exceeding $30 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, we are here to support them. Our global team of more than 80,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Media Contact Information:

Laura Bright

Thermo Fisher Scientific

+1 562-335-8318

[email protected]

Janice Foley

BioStrata

+1 617-823-5555

[email protected]

SOURCE Thermo Fisher Scientific

Related Links

http://www.thermofisher.com

