Gas Chromatography Market size is set to grow by USD 1042.59 mn from 2023-2027, growing applications of gas chromatography to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global gas chromatography market size is estimated to grow by USD 1042.59 mn from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.14% during the forecast period.

Forecast period 2023-2027 Base Year 2022 Historic Data 2017 - 2021 Segment Covered Product (Consumables, accessories, and Instruments), End-user (Pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, Food and beverages, Academic and research institutes, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Key companies profiled Agilent Technologies Inc., Avantor Inc., Bruker Corp., Chromatec SDO JSC, Chromtech GmbH, DataApex Ltd., Ellutia Ltd., GERSTEL GmbH Co.KG, GL Sciences Inc., LECO Corp., Merck KGaA, Perkin Elmer Inc., Restek Corp., Rigaku Corp., SCION Instruments NL BV, Shimadzu Corp., Scientific Repair Inc., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Waters Corp.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The gas chromatography market experiences significant growth due to the rising demand for automated and advanced systems. These systems are essential in sectors like biotechnology and pharmaceuticals, where accuracy and cost reduction are crucial. Gas chromatography technologies boost research efficiency in areas such as cancer research, drug screening, and cytotoxicity testing. Key applications include urine analysis for substances like barbiturates, alcohols, narcotics, and residual solvents, as well as environmental analysis, explosive inspection, and fire investigation. Hyphenated chromatography systems, columns and autosampler accessories, flow management accessories, and consumables are integral components of this market.

Market Challenges

Gas chromatography (GC) is a crucial analytical technique in various industries, including forensics, drug discovery, petrochemicals, healthcare, and environmental agencies. GC involves the separation of organic compounds based on their volatility and thermal stability, using a stationary phase and a mobile phase. Skilled professionals, such as chemists and gas chromatography technicians, are essential for operating GC equipment, including instruments like detectors, autosamplers, fraction collectors, columns, and accessories. GC applications span from analyzing volatile organic compounds in air and water samples to identifying components in complex chemical mixtures, such as vitamins, preservatives, additives, proteins, and amino acids. GC plays a vital role in estimations for therapies, vaccines, diagnostic tools, and breath analysis.

Segment Overview

This gas chromatography market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Consumables

1.2 accessories

1.3 Instruments End-user 2.1 Pharmaceuticals and biotechnology

2.2 Food and beverages

2.3 Academic and research institutes

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Consumables- The Gas Chromatography (GC) market is segmented by product into various categories, including organic compounds, stationary phases, mobile phases, components, and accessories. Organic compounds undergo separation using GC techniques, which are significant in the drug discovery process for analyzing volatility, thermal stability, molecular weights, and purity. In the petrochemical applications sector, GC is utilized for the characterization of crude oils, while in the health care sector, it plays a crucial role in the analysis of therapies, vaccines, diagnostic tools, breath analysis, and blood samples. GC techniques, such as flame ionization detection (FID) and electron capture detection (ECD), are employed for the analysis of residual solvents in APIs, vitamins, preservatives, additives, proteins, and amino acids. The market for GC equipment includes instruments, systems, detectors, autosamplers, fraction collectors, columns, and accessories, such as auto-sampler accessories, gas purifiers, and environmental agency compliance instruments. Skilled professionals are essential in the supply chain to ensure precision and accuracy in GC analysis. The increasing demand for new drug delivery technologies, R&D investments, and the need for estimations of physio-chemical properties of solid pharmaceutical ingredients and formulations are driving the growth of the GC market. GC is also used in the analysis of compounds and chemical mixtures, sample injectors, flow controllers, and chromatography columns. The market for GC is expected to grow significantly due to its wide applications in various industries.

Research Analysis

The Gas Chromatography (GC) market encompasses the production, sales, and application of this analytical technique in various industries. GC is a critical tool in ensuring food safety by detecting and quantifying contaminants and food additives. The drug approval process frequently employs GC for the analysis of organic compounds in pharmaceuticals. Hyphenated chromatography systems, such as GC-Mass Spectrometry (GC-MS), offer enhanced capabilities for identifying and characterizing complex mixtures. GC separates components based on their volatility, boiling points, vapor pressures, polarity, thermal stability, and molecular weights. The stationary phase and mobile phase interact to achieve separation, while the sample injector and flow controller regulate the sample introduction and analysis conditions. GC provides high precision and accuracy, making it indispensable in bio-analysis and other fields.

Market Research Overview

The Gas Chromatography (GC) market refers to the industry dedicated to the production, sale, and application of GC instruments and related consumables. These tools are essential in the separation, identification, and quantification of various components in a gas mixture. The technology behind GC is based on the unique interaction between a stationary phase and a moving gas stream, resulting in the separation of components based on their affinity to the stationary phase. Applications of GC span across numerous industries, including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and environmental analysis. The market for GC is driven by factors such as increasing demand for accurate and efficient analytical methods, stringent regulations, and technological advancements. The future of GC looks promising with continuous innovation and improvements in sensitivity, resolution, and automation.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Consumables



Accessories



Instruments

End-user

Pharmaceuticals And Biotechnology



Food And Beverages



Academic And Research Institutes



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

