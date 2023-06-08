Gas Chromatography Systems Global Market Projected to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2030: Growing Preference for Multidimensional Systems Fuels the Sector

DUBLIN, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gas Chromatography Systems: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Gas Chromatography Systems estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Accessories & Consumables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.8% CAGR and reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Reagents segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR



The Gas Chromatography Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$631.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 3.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$297.1 Million by the year 2030.



Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 on the Year 2020: A Year of Astounding Disruption

COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Industrial Activity Remains Subdued, Inducing Temporary Weakness into Chromatography Systems Market

Percentage of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of August 2020

Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Gas Chromatography Systems: Product Overview

Introduction to Chromatography

Chromatographic Techniques

World Chromatography Market by Technique: 2019

Gas Chromatography Systems: A Quick Primer

Basic Components of a GC

Inherent Problems in the Use of Chromatography Systems

Functioning of Gas Chromatographs

Design Challenges & Manufacturers' Solutions

Multi-Dimensional Gas Chromatography: A Technical Run-Through

Overview of End-Use Industries

Global Gas Chromatography Systems Market: Prospects & Outlook

GC vs LC: The Tussle Continues

Developed Markets Lead; Developing Regions to Fuel Growth

World Gas Chromatography Systems Market by Region (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions

World Gas Chromatography Systems Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027: China , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East , Africa , USA , Europe , Canada , and Japan

, , , , , , , , and Oil & Gas and Pharma & Biotech Segments Continue to Lead the Suite

World Gas Chromatography Systems Market by End-Use (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Oil & Gas, Pharma & Biotech, Environmental Labs, Food & Beverage, and Other End-Uses

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers Push for Innovation to Sustain Growth

Recent Market Activity

Gas Chromatography Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2021 (E)

Leading Players in the Global Gas Chromatography/Mass Spectrometry Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Agilent, Perkin Elmer, Shimadzu, Thermo Fisher and Others

and Others Chromatography Accessories and Consumables Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Chromatography Media/Resins (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Major Trends and Growth Drivers in Gas Chromatography

Potential Future Developments in Gas Chromatography

Design Transformations Shaping Future of GC Technology

Innovations Leading to Reduction in Time to Analysis

Growing Preference for Multidimensional Systems

Hyphenated GC Instruments Denting Prospects of Standalone GC Sales

Rising Demand in Pharma & Biotech Sectors

Impurity Detection in Pharmaceutical Drugs Brings Forth Need for Gas Chromatography

World Pharmaceutical R&D Spending in US$ Billion: 2015, 2019(E) & 2025(P)

World Healthcare Spending in US$ Trillion: 2015, 2019(E) & 2025(P)

Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry for Impurity Detection

Market Gains to Continue in Environmental Research & Monitoring Applications

Oil & Gas: Major End-Use Sector

Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (2015-2021E)

Global Daily Crude Oil Demand in Million Barrels for the Years 2015 through 2020

Stringent Regulations Drive Demand from the Food & Beverage Sector

World Food Safety Testing Revenues in US$ Billion: 2011, 2015, 2020(P) & 2025(P)

Gas Chromatography Steps on Gas with Favorable Trends & Developments

Advances in GC Technology

Enhanced Workflows & Flexibility with Advanced Modules

TLC Vs. HPLC Vs. GC

Experimentation with Phases and Columns to Continue

Manufacturers Persist with Development of New Detectors

Miniaturization Captivates Manufacturers in New Product Development

Miniature GCs under Development to Aid Early Detection of Diseases in Crops

Portable Gas Chromatographs Remain a Niche Market

Gas Chromatography Challenges Warranting Manufacturers' Attention

Trends Favoring Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (GC-MS)

Supply Shortages Dent Helium Demand in Gas Chromatography

World Helium Demand by Geographic Region (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Demand for North America , Japan , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Middle East & Africa and Latin America

, , , , & and World Helium Market by Application (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Chromatography, Controlled Atmospheres, Coolant, Purging Gas, Welding and Others

Alternatives to Helium in GC Market: An Overview of Various Options

Hydrogen as a Substitute to Helium

Nitrogen as a Substitute to Helium in Gas Chromatography

Helium Conservation: An Imperative Step

Gas Generators: Increasing Role in Combating Helium Supply Constraints

Research & Technological Developments in the Recent Past

