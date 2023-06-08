Gas Chromatography Systems Global Market Projected to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2030: Growing Preference for Multidimensional Systems Fuels the Sector

08 Jun, 2023, 13:45 ET
DUBLIN, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gas Chromatography Systems: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Gas Chromatography Systems estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Accessories & Consumables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.8% CAGR and reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Reagents segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR
The Gas Chromatography Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$631.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 3.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$297.1 Million by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 89 Featured) -
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- DANI Instruments SpA
- GL Sciences, Inc.
- JEOL USA, Inc.
- O.I.Corporation
- PAC L.P.
- PerkinElmer, Inc.
- Trajan Scientific and Medical
- Shimadzu Corp.
- SRI Instruments
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Yokogawa Electric Corporation
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Year 2020: A Year of Astounding Disruption
- COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
- Industrial Activity Remains Subdued, Inducing Temporary Weakness into Chromatography Systems Market
- Percentage of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of August 2020
- Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
- Gas Chromatography Systems: Product Overview
- Introduction to Chromatography
- Chromatographic Techniques
- World Chromatography Market by Technique: 2019
- Gas Chromatography Systems: A Quick Primer
- Basic Components of a GC
- Inherent Problems in the Use of Chromatography Systems
- Functioning of Gas Chromatographs
- Design Challenges & Manufacturers' Solutions
- Multi-Dimensional Gas Chromatography: A Technical Run-Through
- Overview of End-Use Industries
- Global Gas Chromatography Systems Market: Prospects & Outlook
- GC vs LC: The Tussle Continues
- Developed Markets Lead; Developing Regions to Fuel Growth
- World Gas Chromatography Systems Market by Region (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions
- World Gas Chromatography Systems Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Europe, Canada, and Japan
- Oil & Gas and Pharma & Biotech Segments Continue to Lead the Suite
- World Gas Chromatography Systems Market by End-Use (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Oil & Gas, Pharma & Biotech, Environmental Labs, Food & Beverage, and Other End-Uses
- Competitive Landscape
- Manufacturers Push for Innovation to Sustain Growth
- Recent Market Activity
- Gas Chromatography Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2021 (E)
- Leading Players in the Global Gas Chromatography/Mass Spectrometry Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Agilent, Perkin Elmer, Shimadzu, Thermo Fisher and Others
- Chromatography Accessories and Consumables Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Chromatography Media/Resins (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Major Trends and Growth Drivers in Gas Chromatography
- Potential Future Developments in Gas Chromatography
- Design Transformations Shaping Future of GC Technology
- Innovations Leading to Reduction in Time to Analysis
- Growing Preference for Multidimensional Systems
- Hyphenated GC Instruments Denting Prospects of Standalone GC Sales
- Rising Demand in Pharma & Biotech Sectors
- Impurity Detection in Pharmaceutical Drugs Brings Forth Need for Gas Chromatography
- World Pharmaceutical R&D Spending in US$ Billion: 2015, 2019(E) & 2025(P)
- World Healthcare Spending in US$ Trillion: 2015, 2019(E) & 2025(P)
- Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry for Impurity Detection
- Market Gains to Continue in Environmental Research & Monitoring Applications
- Oil & Gas: Major End-Use Sector
- Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (2015-2021E)
- Global Daily Crude Oil Demand in Million Barrels for the Years 2015 through 2020
- Stringent Regulations Drive Demand from the Food & Beverage Sector
- World Food Safety Testing Revenues in US$ Billion: 2011, 2015, 2020(P) & 2025(P)
- Gas Chromatography Steps on Gas with Favorable Trends & Developments
- Advances in GC Technology
- Enhanced Workflows & Flexibility with Advanced Modules
- TLC Vs. HPLC Vs. GC
- Experimentation with Phases and Columns to Continue
- Manufacturers Persist with Development of New Detectors
- Miniaturization Captivates Manufacturers in New Product Development
- Miniature GCs under Development to Aid Early Detection of Diseases in Crops
- Portable Gas Chromatographs Remain a Niche Market
- Gas Chromatography Challenges Warranting Manufacturers' Attention
- Trends Favoring Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (GC-MS)
- Supply Shortages Dent Helium Demand in Gas Chromatography
- World Helium Demand by Geographic Region (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Demand for North America, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America
- World Helium Market by Application (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Chromatography, Controlled Atmospheres, Coolant, Purging Gas, Welding and Others
- Alternatives to Helium in GC Market: An Overview of Various Options
- Hydrogen as a Substitute to Helium
- Nitrogen as a Substitute to Helium in Gas Chromatography
- Helium Conservation: An Imperative Step
- Gas Generators: Increasing Role in Combating Helium Supply Constraints
- Research & Technological Developments in the Recent Past
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/giizg5
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article