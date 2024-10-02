Gas Costs are Decreasing, Southwest Gas Customers in Arizona Can Expect to See Savings Beginning in October

PHOENIX, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Gas Corporation (Southwest Gas or Company) recently provided notice to the Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) that the Gas Cost Balancing Account (GCBA) rate on customers' bills would be decreasing from $0.30911 per therm to $0.00 per therm effective October 1, 2024. This results in a decrease of approximately $7 per month for the average single-family residential customer, providing meaningful relief for customers heading into the winter months. 

Gas costs reflect what Southwest Gas pays to secure the natural gas commodity that it delivers to customers' homes and businesses, with no profit to the Company. The cost of gas has decreased over the past year, resulting in the reduced GCBA rate. Gas costs are projected to be lower this winter contributing to lower rates over the next six months.

To learn more about how your bills are calculated, visit www.swgas.com/understandbill

About Southwest Gas
Southwest Gas Corporation is a dynamic energy company committed to exceeding the expectations of our over two million customers throughout Arizona, California, and Nevada by providing safe and reliable service while innovating sustainable energy solutions to fuel our communities' growth. For more information about how Southwest Gas is supporting a sustainable energy future, please visit www.swgas.com.

