Gas cutting machine market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global gas cutting machine market size is estimated to grow by USD 97.42 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.14% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. APAC will account for 68% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gas Cutting Machine Market 2023-2027

Global gas cutting machine market - Five forces

The global gas cutting machine market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers –

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Global gas cutting machine market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global gas cutting machine market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (stationary gas cutting machine and portable gas cutting machine) and application (automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial machinery and equipment, and shipbuilding).

The stationary gas cutting machine segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Stationary gas cutting machines are reliable in critical situations and are operationally reliable when compared to portable machines. They can be used for long periods in applications of industries such as automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial machinery, and robotics. This increases the simplicity and efficiency of product development processes.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global gas-cutting machine market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global gas-cutting machine market.

APAC is estimated to account for 68% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. China is the largest producer of gas-cutting machines, followed by India . The markets in China and India are expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to the rise in automobile production in countries such as China , India , and Japan . The growth of the gas-cutting machine market in the region is expected to be supported by the increase in government funding.

Global gas cutting machine market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growing demand from conventional end-users of gas cutting machines is driving the market growth.

is driving the market growth. Industries such as automotive, aerospace and defense, shipbuilding, industrial machinery and equipment, and renewable energy are some of the key end-users of gas cutting machines.

The rise in global air traffic, demand for vehicles, global defense expenditure, scrapping and replacing of old ships and aircraft, and requirement to replace the aging commercial aircraft and ships are influencing the demand for gas cutting torches from end-users.

These factors will drive the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Additive manufacturing is a key trend in the market.

is a key trend in the market. 3D printing helps in the production of complex shapes.

The implementation of 3D printing leads to a significant reduction in raw material costs, capital costs, and costs incurred in reclaiming the scrap.

In addition, 3D printing enables reasonable manufacturing of parts that compensate for the high initial cost of the 3D technology.

Thus, the adoption of additive manufacturing will support the growth of the gas cutting machine market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The lack of adequate technical expertise will challenge the gas cutting machine market during the forecast period.

will challenge the gas cutting machine market during the forecast period. Computer numerical control-based (CNC) gas-cutting machines involve the use of a computer or microprocessor-based control system to convert digital data into mechanical motion and execute the process of cutting metal plates.

However, it requires an expert operator to supervise the cutting operation, as a single mistake can lead to inaccuracy.

Such inefficient production results in the wastage of resources.

Therefore, the lack of such expert operators poses a challenge to the market.

What are the key data covered in this gas cutting machine market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the gas cutting machine market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the gas cutting machine market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the gas cutting machine market across APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth gas cutting machine market vendors

Related Reports:

The gas compressors market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.93% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 2,506.92 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (PD compressors and roller crushers), end-user (oil and gas, power generation, chemicals and petrochemicals, mining, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The industrial gas storage cabinets market size is expected to increase by USD 372.7 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.29%. This report extensively covers segmentation by end-user (oil and gas industry, chemical industry, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Gas Cutting Machine Market Scope

Report Coverage Details Page number 163 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.14% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 97.42 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 1.53 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 68% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Ador Welding Ltd., ArcBro Inc., Colfax Corp., Esprit Automation Ltd., GasiQ, Haco NV, Hornet Cutting Systems, Hypertherm Inc., KALTENBACH GmbH Co. KG, Koike Aronson Inc., Messer Cutting Systems Inc., MULLER OPLADEN GmbH, NISSAN TANAKA Corp., Shanghai Huawei Welding and Cutting Machine Co. Ltd., SteelTailor, The Lincoln Electric Co., Voortman Steel Machinery BV, and Yildiz Gaz Armaturleri A.S. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global gas cutting machine market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global gas cutting machine market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Stationary gas cutting machine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Stationary gas cutting machine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Stationary gas cutting machine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Stationary gas cutting machine - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Stationary gas cutting machine - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Portable gas cutting machine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Portable gas cutting machine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Portable gas cutting machine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Portable gas cutting machine - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Portable gas cutting machine - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Aerospace and defense - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Aerospace and defense - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Industrial machinery and equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Industrial machinery and equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Industrial machinery and equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Industrial machinery and equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Industrial machinery and equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Shipbuilding - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Shipbuilding - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Shipbuilding - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Shipbuilding - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Shipbuilding - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Ador Welding Ltd.

Exhibit 116: Ador Welding Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Ador Welding Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Ador Welding Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Ador Welding Ltd. - Segment focus

12.4 ArcBro Inc.

Exhibit 120: ArcBro Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: ArcBro Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: ArcBro Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Colfax Corp.

Exhibit 123: Colfax Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Colfax Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Colfax Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 126: Colfax Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Colfax Corp. - Segment focus

12.6 Esprit Automation Ltd.

Exhibit 128: Esprit Automation Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Esprit Automation Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Esprit Automation Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 GasiQ

Exhibit 131: GasiQ - Overview



Exhibit 132: GasiQ - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: GasiQ - Key offerings

12.8 Haco NV

Exhibit 134: Haco NV - Overview



Exhibit 135: Haco NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Haco NV - Key offerings

12.9 Hornet Cutting Systems

Exhibit 137: Hornet Cutting Systems - Overview



Exhibit 138: Hornet Cutting Systems - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Hornet Cutting Systems - Key offerings

12.10 Hypertherm Inc.

Exhibit 140: Hypertherm Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Hypertherm Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Hypertherm Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 KALTENBACH GmbH Co. KG

Exhibit 143: KALTENBACH GmbH Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 144: KALTENBACH GmbH Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: KALTENBACH GmbH Co. KG - Key offerings

12.12 Koike Aronson Inc.

Exhibit 146: Koike Aronson Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Koike Aronson Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Koike Aronson Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 Messer Cutting Systems Inc.

Exhibit 149: Messer Cutting Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Messer Cutting Systems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Messer Cutting Systems Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 MULLER OPLADEN GmbH

Exhibit 152: MULLER OPLADEN GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 153: MULLER OPLADEN GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: MULLER OPLADEN GmbH - Key offerings

12.15 NISSAN TANAKA Corp.

Exhibit 155: NISSAN TANAKA Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 156: NISSAN TANAKA Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: NISSAN TANAKA Corp. - Key offerings

12.16 SteelTailor

Exhibit 158: SteelTailor - Overview



Exhibit 159: SteelTailor - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: SteelTailor - Key offerings

12.17 The Lincoln Electric Co.

Exhibit 161: The Lincoln Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 162: The Lincoln Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 163: The Lincoln Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 164: The Lincoln Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: The Lincoln Electric Co. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 166: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 167: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 168: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 169: Research methodology



Exhibit 170: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 171: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 172: List of abbreviations

