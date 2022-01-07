Gas Cutting Machine Market Size to grow by USD 65.75 million | Market Insights highlights the growing demand from the conventional end-users of gas cutting machines as key driver | Technavio

Vendor Insights

The global gas cutting machine market is fragmented, with the presence of global and regional vendors, which have established a strong presence in a key that includes countries like the US, UK, Japan, China, India, and Saudi Arabia. These vendors are trying to build a strong customer base by distributing their products globally through their subsidiaries and other distribution networks to maintain their competitive position and thereby garner significant revenues in the global gas cutting machine market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in the gas-cutting machine market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute 74% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025. In APAC, China and India are the most important markets for gas-cutting equipment.

China is the prime demand driver and the largest market for gas-cutting machines globally. It is focusing on regulating its local demand by imposing higher tariffs on its principal aluminum export. Simultaneously, it is providing value-added tax credits for the export of semi-fabricated and value-added products, promoting the export of higher-value goods. The gas cutting machine market in China is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period

Furthermore, countries such as China, the US, Germany, the UK, and India are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the gas cutting machine market during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The stationary gas cutting machine sector will have a large increase in market share during the forecasted period. To improve the simplicity and efficiency of product development processes, stationary gas cutting machines are widely employed in industries such as automotive, aerospace and military, industrial machinery, and robotics. Portable units are also beneficial. However, when these machines are used for extended periods in industrial applications, their operational reliability often becomes an issue. In such situations, stationary gas cutting machines are much more reliable, which aid in meeting critical needs.

Key Market Drivers & Trends:

Key drivers such as the growing demand from the conventional end-users of gas cutting machines are notably supporting the gas cutting machine market growth. This industry is majorly driven by the following:

High replacement rate for aircraft

Increasing aircraft size

Technological advances

Increase in the high-net-worth population

If we look at the market trends then a new 3D technology is being used in the manufacturing business to manufacture three-dimensional items from a digital file. 3D printing allows for the creation of complicated geometries that would be hard to create using traditional manufacturing methods.

The use of 3D printing technology reduces raw material costs, capital expenditures, and scrap reclamation costs significantly. 3D printing also allows for the cost-effective fabrication of parts, which offsets the high initial cost of the technology. According to this industry analysis, one of the important trends that will gain pace in the gas-cutting machine market over the next four years will be the adoption of additive manufacturing.

Another conventional end-user of gas cutting machines is the defense sector. The governments in various countries are increasing their defense expenditure, which will lead to increased investments in the sector and consequently fuel the demand for gas cutting machines. Also, the growing need to replace the aging commercial aircraft and the increase in backlogs in the order books are expected to drive investments in capacity expansion in the commercial aviation sector, thereby driving the demand for gas-cutting machines.

