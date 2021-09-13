Gas Engine Market | Evolving Opportunities with Caterpillar Inc. & Cummins Inc. | 17000 + Technavio Reports
Sep 13, 2021, 08:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The gas engine market size is expected to grow by USD 1.66 billion and record a CAGR of 5.72% during 2021-2025. Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial NV, Cummins Inc., Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., INNIO Jenbacher GmbH & Co. OG, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Kohler Co., Liebherr-International AG, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., and Siemens AG are some of the major market participants. The increase in electricity demand, and the expanding gas generator market will offer immense growth opportunities for the market vendors.
Gas Engine Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
The Gas Engine Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Power
- Industrial
- Residential
- Commercial
- Geography
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Buy our market report now to gain access to detailed analysis on the gas engine market
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43033
Gas Engine Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Gas Engine Market size
- Gas Engine Market trends
- Gas Engine Market industry analysis
Market trend such as low emission levels of natural gas as compared with fossil fuels is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as irregularities in natural gas reserves and supplies may threaten the growth of the market.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the gas engine market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit Market Report - The hybrid and electric vehicle integrated drive unit market has the potential to grow by USD 11.86 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 57.94%. Download a free sample report now!
Fuel Cells Market Report - The fuel cells market for the automotive industry has the potential to grow by USD 2.58 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 26.41%. Download a free sample report now!
Gas Engine Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist gas engine market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the gas engine market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the gas engine market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gas engine market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Power - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Caterpillar Inc.
- CNH Industrial NV
- Cummins Inc.
- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.
- INNIO Jenbacher GmbH & Co. OG
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Kohler Co.
- Liebherr-International AG
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Siemens AG
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article