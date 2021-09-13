Gas Engine Market | Evolving Opportunities with Caterpillar Inc. & Cummins Inc. | 17000 + Technavio Reports

Download a Free Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial NV, Cummins Inc., Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., INNIO Jenbacher GmbH & Co. OG, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Kohler Co., Liebherr-International AG, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., and Siemens AG are some of the major market participants. The increase in electricity demand, and the expanding gas generator market will offer immense growth opportunities for the market vendors.

Gas Engine Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The Gas Engine Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Power



Industrial



Residential



Commercial

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



MEA

Gas Engine Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas:

Gas Engine Market size

Gas Engine Market trends

Gas Engine Market industry analysis

Market trend such as low emission levels of natural gas as compared with fossil fuels is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as irregularities in natural gas reserves and supplies may threaten the growth of the market.

Gas Engine Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist gas engine market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the gas engine market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the gas engine market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gas engine market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Power - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Caterpillar Inc.

CNH Industrial NV

Cummins Inc.

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

INNIO Jenbacher GmbH & Co. OG

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Kohler Co.

Liebherr-International AG

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Siemens AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

