Gas Insulated Switchgear Market: CAGR is Expected to Accelerate at 8.07% | Top Vendors Include ABB Ltd., Eaton Corporation Plc, and Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Among Others| Analyzing Growth in Electrical Components & Equipment Industry | Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The growing construction activities is one of the key market drivers. However, factors such as volatile raw material prices will challenge market growth.

The gas insulated switchgear market report is segmented by application (high voltage GIS and medium voltage GIS) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). Moreover, 50% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for gas insulated switchgear in the region.

Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

ABB Ltd.

Eaton Corporation Plc

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

General Electric Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

