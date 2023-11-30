Gas Masks Market to grow by USD 3.06 billion from 2023 to 2028 | Increasing awareness for gas masks driven by on-site training to drive market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The gas masks market is expected to grow by USD 3.06 billion from 2023 to 2028, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 7.91% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for gas marks in manufacturing industries is notably driving the gas masks market. However, factors such as need for regular maintenance may impede market growth. The market is segmented by application (chemical industry, oil and gas, mining industry, healthcare, and others), type (disposable respirators, powered air purifying respirators, supplied air respirators, and self contained breathing apparatus), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Key Segment Analysis

The chemical industry segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. A major industry that has a key role to play in the manufacture of a broad range of chemicals, from fundamental commodities such as Industrial Chemicals and Polymers, specialty or fine chemical products which are applied for pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, etc. Workers at these facilities are required to wear gas masks to protect themselves from hazardous gases or the release of chemicals. Gas masks must be worn to prevent the inhalation of harmful substances by workers handling dangerous materials or responding to chemical spills. For instance, those cleaning up chemical spills or managing hazardous waste rely on gas masks for protection.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America is estimated to contribute 32% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. APAC is another region that is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. There is likely to be an above-global average growth for key end-use industries of gas masks in APAC, including manufacturing, construction, and healthcare. The production sector is the world's most important employer and plays an essential role in any country that aims to become self-sufficient or rely less on imported products. Another major end-user of gas masks is the pharmaceutical and chemical industries.

Company Insights

The gas mask market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including 3M Co., AirBoss of America Corp., Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., Avon Polymer Products Ltd., Bullard, Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, Duram Mask, Gateway Safety Inc., Honeywell International Inc., ILC Dover LP, Kimberly Clark Corp., Moldex Metric, MSA Safety Inc., Optrel AG, RPB Safety LLC, RSG Safety BV, Shalon Chemical Industries, SHIGEMATSU WORKS CO. LTD., Sundstrom Safety AB, and The Metadure Group

