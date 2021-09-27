Gas Meter Market Size, Growth, and Analysis by Leading Key Players - Apator SA, EDMI Ltd., Itron Inc., and More

Sep 27, 2021, 19:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 3.43 billion is expected in the gas meter market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the smart gas meter market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
Factors such as smart meters enable efficient use of gas, increased natural gas consumption in the industrial sector, and government regulations and initiatives will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The smart gas meter market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period.
Gas Meter Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Gas Meter Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Smart Gas Meter
- Basic Gas Meter
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
Smart Gas Meter Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the Gas Meter Market provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Apator SA, Chongqing Shancheng Gas Equipment Co. Ltd., Die Diehl Stiftung and Co. KG, EDMI Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Itron Inc., Landis+Gyr AG, Xylem Inc., and Zhejiang CHINT Electrics Co. Ltd.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Gas Meter Market size
- Gas Meter Market trends
- Gas Meter Market analysis
Factors such as technological challenges, health hazards associated with use of smart meters, and security and safety concerns in smart gas meters may threaten the growth of the market.
Gas Meter Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist gas meter market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the gas meter market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the gas meter market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gas meter market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Smart gas meter - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Basic gas meter - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Apator SA
- Chongqing Shancheng Gas Equipment Co. Ltd.
- Die Diehl Stiftung and Co. KG
- EDMI Ltd.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Itron Inc.
- Landis+Gyr AG
- Xylem Inc.
- Zhejiang CHINT Electrics Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
