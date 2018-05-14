Gas Meters Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Trends and Forecast 2017 - 2024

NEW YORK, May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Gas Meters Market: Overview

Transparency Market Research's market study analyzes the global gas meters market for the 7-year forecast period in terms of value (in US$ Mn) and volume (in Kilo tons). For the research, 2016 has been taken as the base year with 2015 values provided for historical reference.



https://www.reportlinker.com/p04760057



The objective of the gas meters market research report is to analyze the market dynamics and throw light on growth trends and competitive strategies that will determine the future of this market.To estimate revenue and volume values, the gas meters market has been broken down into key segments under different category.



The growth behavior of these segments is examined across key geographical regions that divide this market.



The report has been prepared based on certain assumptions, wherein yearly inflation rate, economic fluctuations, and political disturbances are not taken into account. Key indicators such as GDP growth rate, gas industry outlook, gas distribution market scenario, smart meter adoption rate, and smart meters regulations among others have been considered to arrive at the indicated market numbers.



Impact of factors environmental regulations and interference monitoring on regional level have also been taken into consideration while deriving at the final market numbers. Prices considered to calculate revenue are average regional prices gathered through primary quotes from distributors, numerous regional suppliers, and direct selling regional producers.



In-depth Research Methodologies help Gauge Market Attractiveness



In the making of the report, analysts employed bottom-up approach to assess market numbers for each country and segment.Top-down approach has been employed to counter-validate the numbers for each region and segment.



Some of the underlying estimation factors are investment, government and regulatory landscape, LPG consumption, natural gas consumption/production, metering regulations & incentives, renewable energy targets, environment organization journals, smart metering policies & laws, government publications, energy authorities' publications in different countries and regions.



Industry analysis factors include strategic partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, technology upgrades, and availability in relation to the global competitive scenario.



Secondary and primary research was carried out to understand and arrive at trends, which were used to project the gas meters market for the near future. Secondary sources reached out for research include European Commission, Oil & Gas Journal, Fcativa, OneSource, FARECOGAZ, Metering & Smart Energy International, Central Finland Energy Agency, Escan, s.l. Spain, WEMAG, NL Agency, The Polish National Energy Conservation Energy, Austrian Energy agency, REE-Management, The Institution of Gas Engineers and Managers, U.S. International Trade Commission, International Energy Agency, and U.S. Energy Information Administration.



Comprehensive Competitive Analysis help Gain Valuable Insights



Included in the report is a section dedicated to the competitive outlook.Key companies operating in the gas meters market are identified and each of them profiled for their business attributes.



An analysis of strengths, weakness, opportunities, and threats of key companies through 2024 is a highlight of the report. Insights into competitive positioning and winning strategies of key companies concludes the report.



