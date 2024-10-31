Gas Monkey Garage and Richard Rawlings Set to Unveil Epic OBS Truck Build at SEMA 2024

The renowned custom shop, made famous on the Discovery Channel series Fast N' Loud, has meticulously designed this truck under Rawlings' direction, equipping it with the industry's most advanced components. Every step of the truck build has been documented on Gas Monkey Garage's YouTube channel, with regular updates shared on Instagram and Facebook. Fans and attendees at SEMA 2024 can look forward to seeing the truck in the System X booth and connecting with the Gas Monkey team, including Rawlings himself, for exclusive insights into this powerhouse build.

Truck Specs & Build Highlights:

Engine: TEXAS SPEED LSX 434 'Reaper' with Short Deck Dart Block for extreme power, paired with HELLION 66/62 Twin Turbos and HELLION Intercooler for 1,600+ horsepower with MAGNAFLOW XMod Mufflers.

SPEED LSX 434 'Reaper' with Short Deck Dart Block for extreme power, paired with HELLION 66/62 Twin Turbos and HELLION Intercooler for 1,600+ horsepower with MAGNAFLOW XMod Mufflers. Drivetrain & Suspension: QUICK PERFORMANCE Fab9 rear-end with oversized axles, RIDETECH Full Suspension Kit for top-tier handling, and a COLE TRANSMISSIONS built Billet Turbo 400 for smooth responsive shifts.

QUICK PERFORMANCE Fab9 rear-end with oversized axles, RIDETECH Full Suspension Kit for top-tier handling, and a COLE TRANSMISSIONS built Billet Turbo 400 for smooth responsive shifts. Sound & Interior: NTX AUDIO (HERTZ Audio) delivers rich sound, SOUND SKIN Pro Plus sound deadener ensures a quiet cabin, leather and Alcantra-covered Corbeau race seats by DTS INTERIOR add a luxury feel.

NTX AUDIO (HERTZ Audio) delivers rich sound, SOUND SKIN Pro Plus sound deadener ensures a quiet cabin, leather and Alcantra-covered Corbeau race seats by DTS INTERIOR add a luxury feel. Paint & Exterior: Custom widebody appearance with fabricated front fenders and a custom approach to a factory dually fender, AXALTA Cromax paint with SYSTEM X Ceramic Coating for a flawless finish.

Custom widebody appearance with fabricated front fenders and a custom approach to a factory dually fender, AXALTA Cromax paint with SYSTEM X Ceramic Coating for a flawless finish. Wheels & Tires: JTX Regal Street Series Wheels: 22x12 (front) and 24x15 (rear), with aggressive 305/35/R22 front and 405/25/R24 rear tires for a fierce stance.

JTX Regal Street Series Wheels: 22x12 (front) and 24x15 (rear), with aggressive 305/35/R22 front and 405/25/R24 rear tires for a fierce stance. Custom Features: AM HOT ROD GLASS one-of-a-kind panoramic roof and HOLLEY 12.3-inch Custom Digital Dash for a sleek, modern interior.

"Our crew always aims to push the boundaries of custom automotive work, and this OBS truck is no exception," says Richard Rawlings, founder and owner of Gas Monkey Garage. "Last year, the response to our SEMA cars was off the charts, so we're bringing that same intensity, craftsmanship, and raw horsepower back to Las Vegas with this truck."

For media inquiries, interviews, or to schedule a visit at the SEMA 2024 Show, please contact:

Margaret Raine

[email protected]

(702) 803-0705

For more information about Gas Monkey Garage and their SEMA 2024 showcase, please visit www.gasmonkeygarage.com.

About Gas Monkey Garage

Gas Monkey Garage, owned by entrepreneur Richard Rawlings, launched in Dallas, Texas in 2004. The shop, popularized by the Discovery Channel series Fast N' Loud, the channel's number one show for 8 years, customizes classic and hot-rod automobiles and has gained a worldwide reputation for its meticulous attention to detail and innovative approach to automotive projects. Additional TV series, Misfit Garage, Garage Rehab, Demolition Theatre, and Shop Class were launched with Rawlings as the creative director and executive producer. Over the years, Gas Monkey Garage has partnered with many brands, including Dodge, Castrol, Stanely Black + Decker, as well as NASCAR, several drag racing teams, and the Isle of Man TT Races. Gas Monkey Garage currently premiers multiple episodes of their automotive projects each week on their YouTube channel and across their social media platforms.

About System X

System X is a leading innovator in automotive protection technology, specializing in high-performance ceramic coatings that enhance and preserve the beauty of vehicle surfaces. Trusted by enthusiasts and professionals worldwide, System X offers a full suite of protective solutions that deliver long-lasting durability, extreme gloss, and unparalleled resistance to environmental damage.

SOURCE GAS MONKEY GARAGE