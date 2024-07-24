Prime Location – First Stop in Sturgis, Across from Sturgis Harley-Davidson

STURGIS, S.D., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gas Monkey Garage, the iconic automotive brand founded by entrepreneur and media personality Richard Rawlings, puts down roots in Sturgis with a new bar n' grill – Gas Monkey Sturgis. Rawlings and his longtime friend Mike Sisk partnered on the deal, which closed only recently. Despite all the challenges that come with demolition, new construction and complete renovation, Rawlings' experience and success with near-impossible deadlines makes him confident that doors will officially open on August 2, the first day of the 2024 84th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Gas Monkey Garage Ignites Sturgis with New Bar N' Grill Opening Just in Time for 2024 84th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Post this Left to right: Business Partner Mike Sisk and Richard Rawlings in front of what will be transformed into Gas Monkey Sturgis.

Rawlings comments, "Mike and I are committed to this community and invested in the future of Sturgis. We're happy to be open in time for the rally, and we're especially excited about next year's big 85th and the even bigger 90th. We're going to be open year-round with a full bar, breakfast, lunch and dinner, bringing the Gas Monkey experience to one of my favorite places in the Black Hills."

Serving as general manager of Gas Monkey Sturgis is Ceaja Philp, who is no stranger to the Sturgis and Deadwood communities or the high-octane atmosphere of rally season. Her extensive experience in the food and beverage industry, combined with her passion for motorsports, makes her the ideal person to lead the team.

"I'm really excited to make this place rock! With excellent food, drinks, merchandise, a great vibe, and my fun, hardworking team, everyone who comes is going to have a good time."

The full bar of liquor, beer and wine will be fully operational on opening day. There will be a limited rally menu for breakfast, lunch and dinner to ensure the utmost quality. Going forward, local Executive Chef Rick Balcom is creating a Texas Roadhouse-style menu that will have an emphasis on pizza and include burgers, sandwiches, salads, chilis, etc., that will be available year-round. Additionally, limited addition Gas Monkey Sturgis merchandise will be available for sale.

A short YouTube series called "Gas Monkey's Road to the Rally" chronicles the entire process from demolition to creation. Currently posted are the first three episodes, Gas Monkey Bar & Grill is Back!, Gas Monkey Sturgis Is Getting Some Next Level Upgrades, and Gas Monkey Sturgis: Countdown to Completion. The next episode debuts on July 27.

About Gas Monkey Garage

Gas Monkey Garage, owned by entrepreneur Richard Rawlings, launched in Dallas, Texas in 2004. The shop, popularized by the Discovery Channel series Fast N' Loud, the channel's number one show for the last 12 years, customizes classic and hot-rod automobiles and has gained a worldwide reputation for its meticulous attention to detail and innovative approach to automotive projects. Additional TV series, Misfit Garage, Garage Rehab, Demolition Theatre, and Shop Class were launched with Rawlings as the creative director and executive producer. Over the years, Gas Monkey Garage has partnered with many brands, including Dodge, Garage Beer, Dickies, Gorilla Pro, as well as NASCAR, several NHRA drag racing teams, and the upcoming AMA TT Race in Sturgis. Gas Monkey Garage currently premiers multiple episodes of their automotive projects each week across their YouTube and social media platforms.

Richard Rawlings, an American entrepreneur, television personality, and car enthusiast founded Gas Monkey Garage in Dallas, Texas in 2004. The garage was brought to global stardom by the Discovery Channel's reality television series Fast N' Loud, which premiered in 2012 and showcased Rawlings' passion for restoring and flipping classic cars. Between owning multiple restaurants/venues, having his own Tequila and Energy Drink, global apparel brand, and sponsoring some of the top names in motorsport racing, Rawlings is no stranger to tackling projects he's passionate about, head on.

