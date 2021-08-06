Gas Remains at the Heart of Oman's Economic Diversification Plans for 2021 and Onwards

DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Will Gas Be the Game-Changer for Oman's Transition to a Brand New Era?" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report examines the risks and opportunities linked to Oman's gas, LNG and wider energy fundamentals, be it in terms of supply and demand, policy, upstream & LNG strategy and interplay with other fuels. It looks at the dynamics between macroeconomic fundamentals and trends (taking into account recent COVID impact), the role of gas in Oman's energy mix, including in the power and industrial sectors; the impact of upstream developments and the changes in its LNG portfolio.

The Sultanate of Oman has been going through a remarkable renewal of its gas and LNG industry since the late 2010s. Its gas revival since the start-up of the Khazzan tight gas and condensate field in late 2017, combined with renewed exploration momentum on the upstream front, has opened up new opportunities for its domestic gas market and its role as one of the longest-established LNG exporters in the Gulf region and in the world.

The nation has come a long way. Increased domestic production, combined with improved gas demand management especially in its power sector, has allowed the country to reverse its supply and demand balance at home and revive its LNG business, while a few years ago, Oman had contemplated mothballing some its existing liquefaction capacity.

Today, gas remains at the heart of Oman's strategy to fuel grand plans for economic diversification away from high reliance on oil income, in the prospect of dwindling oil reserves and amid high cost of enhanced oil recovery technologies at ageing fields. The stakes are far-reaching as new downstream and industrial investments are designed to boost in-country value, reduce one of the highest unemployment rates in the Gulf and address deeply entrenched socio-economic vulnerabilities displayed by dramatic protests during the 2011 Arab Spring.

But rapid changes on global oil and gas markets since the coronavirus pandemic, combined with budgetary constraints caused by lower oil prices, mean Oman is having to prove more agile in shaping a gas policy that fits in and supports ongoing efforts to address economic, political and even geopolitical challenges.

This report examines the risks and opportunities linked to its gas and wider energy fundamentals, be it in terms of supply and demand, policy, upstream & LNG strategy and interplay with other fuels.

In the context of the growing energy transition agenda, Oman has also been pushing to boost its renewables energy capacity and is already positioning itself to become a hydrogen producer and exporter.

This coincides with the upcoming expiry of some of its oil-indexed long-term supply LNG contracts which marks the end of an era for Oman as an LNG exporter. Most importantly, this calls for increased commercial flexibility to sustain LNG export revenues considering the cost of developing non-associated gas reserves and limited gas price incentives on the domestic market. In this regard, Oman has yet to create fresh policy signals at home in order to boost gas investments that shape a solid gas value chain and allow authorities to make the most of a window of opportunity for the fuel in a fast-changing energy landscape. This should support the transition to a cleaner energy mix, whilst fostering the development of new revenue streams at home for the interest of Oman's sustainable economic, political and social development for the longer term.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction:

1.1 Overview

A strategic geography

History

A new era

Sultan Qaboos legacy

Arab Spring and social instability risk

Foreign policy

Geopolitical versus economic risks

Domestic changes

1.2 Economic indicators

Economic structure

GDP structure

Income dominated by hydrocarbon

Deficit

Debt rates

Borrowing strategy

Downgraded

Asset sale

1.3 Economic reforms, a slow process

Maintaining political and social stability

Spending

Subsidies

Tax reforms

VAT and Excise tax

Income tax

Diversification/Tanfeedh

2. What is driving gas demand in Oman?

2.1 Gas dominance in primary energy mix

Sectorial demand

2.2 Power sector

Historical trends

Cost-Reflective Tariffs

Subsidy Reforms

Power generation

Reducing gas dominance

Gas demand forecast for power generation

Future capacity

Renewables

Hydrogen

Coal

Spot electricity trading

2.3 Industries

Ports' developments

Duqm

Sohar

Salalah

Cement projects

Fertilisers and aluminium

3. Gas supplies: from pipeline imports to domestic resources

3.1 Reserves

Geology

3.2 Production

Gross production

EOR

Oil gas ratio

Marketed production

Gas

Condensates

Reduced concentration of players

3.3 Growing gas reserves

Khazzan growth

Phase 1: challenges and costs

Phase 2: capitalising on initial phase

Other projects

Additional discoveries

LNG bunkering, but no GTL

Further exploration efforts

Tenders

Bilateral deals

Push for unconventionals

3.4 Pipeline imports

Qatari Gas

Iran pipeline

4 What is the role of LNG?

4.1 Competing with domestic demand

Record exports

Stagnating volumes

4.2 LNG Marketing

Long-term contracts

Capacity expansion

New train in 2006

Debottlenecking

Pricing

4.3 Changing Strategy

Contracts' expiry

Widening the pool of buyers

LNG Bunkering

5 Conclusions



Companies Mentioned

BP

CEDIGAZ

Center for Statistics and Information (NCSI)

Dolphin Energy

Energy Development Oman (EDO)

Eni

Gas Natural Fenosa

Glasspoint

Itochu Corp

KOGAS

Kuwait Petroleum International (KPI)

Mitsubishi Corp.

Occidental Petroleum

Oman Cement Company

Oman LNG

Oman Oil Company

Oman Oil Company Exploration & Production (OOCEP)

Oman Power and Water Procurement Company (OPWP)

OQ

OQ Gas Networks

ORPIC

Osaka Gas

Osaka Gas National

Partex

Petroleum Development Oman (PDO)

Petronas

PTTEP. EOG

Qalhat LNG

Shell

Sohar Cement and Oman's Raysut Company

Raysut Company TANFEEDH

Thethys Oil

Total

