Gas Sensors Market - 2022-2026 | Rising Applications of Gas Sensors in Mining Industry to Boost Market Growth |Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The increasing use of gas sensors in the mining industry is one of the primary reasons driving the global gas sensors market growth. On the earth's surface, there exist several gases that are exhaustible in nature, and these gases are surrounded by hazardous organic components. Miners working underground confront numerous challenges in such situations, as these gases are not detectable by humans. As a result, gas sensors are frequently utilized in the mining industry to detect dangerous amounts of various gases existing beneath the earth's surface and to save miners' lives. During the predicted period, this will increase demand for gas sensors.

However, factors such as issues related to sensitivity, selectivity, and stability of gas sensors will challenge market growth.

Key Market Segmentation

APAC will account for 38 percent of market growth. In APAC, China, South Korea, and Japan are the most important markets for gas sensors. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.

The considerable increase in demand for diesel and gasoline as a result of rising automotive sales would aid the expansion of the gas sensors market in APAC over the forecast period. This market research report includes thorough information on competitor intelligence, marketing gaps, and geographical potential for suppliers, all of which will aid in the development of effective business plans.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Alphasense Ltd.



Amphenol Corp.



ams AG



Breeze Technologies UG



Danfoss AS



Dynament Ltd.



Edinburgh Instruments Ltd.



eLichens



Figaro Engineering Inc.



Gastec Corp.



Honeywell International Inc.



Membrapor AG



MIPEX TECHNOLOGY



MSA Safety Inc.



Nemoto Sensor Engineering Co. Ltd.



Nissha Co. Ltd.



Renesas Electronics Corp.



Robert Bosch GmbH



Sensirion AG



SPEC Sensors, LLC

Gas Sensors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.87% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 646.63 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.35 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, South Korea, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Alphasense Ltd., Amphenol Corp., ams AG, Breeze Technologies UG, Danfoss AS, Dynament Ltd., Edinburgh Instruments Ltd., eLichens, Figaro Engineering Inc., Gastec Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Membrapor AG, MIPEX TECHNOLOGY, MSA Safety Inc., Nemoto Sensor Engineering Co. Ltd., Nissha Co. Ltd., Renesas Electronics Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Sensirion AG, and SPEC Sensors, LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview

Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview

Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics

Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography

Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type

Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth

Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth

Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market

Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5. Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type- Market share 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type- Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type

Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Wired - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Wired - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 29: Data Table on Wired - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Chart on Wired - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 31: Data Table on Wired - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Wireless - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Wireless - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 33: Data Table on Wireless - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: Chart on Wireless - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 35: Data Table on Wireless - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison

Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US- Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on US- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on US- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on US- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China- Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on China- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 South Korea- Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on South Korea- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on South Korea- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on South Korea- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on South Korea- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan- Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany- Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Rising applications of gas sensors in mining industry

8.1.2 Development of new sensor designs and technology

8.1.3 Emphasis on improving workplace safety

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Issues related to sensitivity, selectivity, and stability of gas sensors

8.2.2 Limited shelf life of electrochemical sensors

8.2.3 Intense competition in the market

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

8.4.1 Emergence of advanced sensors for gas detection

8.4.2 Growing popularity of gas detectors for commercial applications

8.4.3 Growing popularity of wearable gas sensors

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Alphasense Ltd.

Exhibit 89: Alphasense Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 90: Alphasense Ltd. - Product / Service

Exhibit 91: Alphasense Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Blossman Propane Gas and Appliance Inc.

Exhibit 92: Amphenol Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 93: Amphenol Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 94: Amphenol Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 95: Amphenol Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 96: Amphenol Corp. - Segment focus

10.5 Dynament Ltd.

Exhibit 97: Dynament Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 98: Dynament Ltd. - Product / Service

Exhibit 99: Dynament Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 eLichens

Exhibit 100: eLichens - Overview

Exhibit 101: eLichens - Product / Service

Exhibit 102: eLichens - Key offerings

10.7 China Petrochemical Corp.

Exhibit 103: Figaro Engineering Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 104: Figaro Engineering Inc. - Product / Service

Exhibit 105: Figaro Engineering Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Gastec Corp.

Exhibit 106: Gastec Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 107: Gastec Corp. - Product / Service

Exhibit 108: Gastec Corp. - Key offerings

10.9 Membrapor AG

Exhibit 109: Membrapor AG - Overview

Exhibit 110: Membrapor AG - Product / Service

Exhibit 111: Membrapor AG - Key offerings

10.10 Equinor ASA

Exhibit 112: Nemoto Sensor Engineering Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 113: Nemoto Sensor Engineering Co. Ltd. - Product / Service

Exhibit 114: Nemoto Sensor Engineering Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 115: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview

Exhibit 116: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments

