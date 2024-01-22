Gas Sensors Market size to Increase by USD 719.28 million between 2022 and 2027, Increase in LNG Trade to Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global gas sensors market size is estimated to grow by USD 719.28 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.98% during the forecast period. The Gas Sensors Market experiences significant growth driven by the surge in LNG trade, propelled by its adoption as a cleaner transport fuel. The expansion is fueled by the increasing global focus on clean energy, with countries integrating natural gas, especially in liquefied form (LNG), into their energy mix. Gas sensors play a vital role in LNG plants, ensuring safety and operational performance. The rise in LNG production, particularly in the US, a global natural gas leader, intensifies the demand for gas sensors, positioning them as essential components for environmental monitoring and industrial safety.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gas Sensors Market 2023-2027

Technavio has segmented the market based on End-user (Industrial, Petrochemical, Building automation and domestic appliances, Automotive, and Others ), Type (Wired and Wireless ), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The Gas Sensors Market experiences substantial growth in the industrial segment, driven by rigorous environmental conditions in sectors like petroleum, natural gas, and explosives-containing metals. The demand for gas detectors and safety equipment rises, emphasizing the crucial role of gas sensors in industrial settings. These sensors play a key role in gas detection and fire suppression systems, ensuring safety compliance amidst stringent regulations. As governments and safety agencies enforce guidelines, the market anticipates a surge in demand for reliable gas sensor technologies in industrial applications.

Based on geography, the global gas sensors market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global gas sensors market.

APAC will contribute 38% to the global gas sensors market growth, propelled by significant infrastructure development in countries like India , China , Malaysia , and the Philippines . The region's demand is driven by urbanization, affordable housing projects, and China's position as the largest construction market. China's economic growth and a rising middle-class population will boost demand for gas sensors, fostering market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

New product launches stand as a major market trend during the forecast period, whereas, the issues related to sensitivity, selectivity, and stability of gas sensors hamper market growth, says a senior analyst at Technavio.

