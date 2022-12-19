Gas separation membrane market to grow by 6.07% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Rising demand for biogas will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Gas separation membrane market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gas Separation Membrane Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, Including Air Liquide SA, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Airlane Co. Ltd., Asahi Kasei Corp., DIC Corp., Evonik Industries AG, FUJIFILM Corp., GENERON, KNM Group Berhad, Membrane Technology and Research Inc., Novamem AG, Parker Hannifin Corp., PermSelect Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., SRI International, Ube Corp., Xebec Adsorption Inc., Grasys JSC, Imtex Membranes Corp., Honeywell International Inc, among others

: 15+, Including Air Liquide SA, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Airlane Co. Ltd., Asahi Kasei Corp., DIC Corp., Evonik Industries AG, FUJIFILM Corp., GENERON, KNM Group Berhad, Membrane Technology and Research Inc., Novamem AG, Parker Hannifin Corp., PermSelect Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., SRI International, Ube Corp., Xebec Adsorption Inc., Grasys JSC, Imtex Membranes Corp., Honeywell International Inc, among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Product (polyimide and polyamide, polysulfone, cellulose acetate, and others), end-user (water and waste treatment, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and others), and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America )

To understand more about the gas separation membrane market, request a sample report

The gas separation membrane market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the report

In 2017, the gas separation membrane market was valued at USD 1,687.95 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 535.08 million. The gas separation membrane market size is estimated to grow by USD 841.31 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 6.3%, according to Technavio.

Gas separation membrane market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Global gas separation membrane market - Vendor insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as focusing on geographical expansion through M&A or joint ventures. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including -

Air Liquide SA - The company offers wind turbine components such as hollow fiber membranes.

The company offers wind turbine components such as hollow fiber membranes. Air Products and Chemicals Inc. - The company offers gas separation membranes such as PRISM membrane separators.

The company offers gas separation membranes such as PRISM membrane separators. Asahi Kasei Corp. - The company offers gas separation membranes such as Microza UF MF.

Global gas separation membrane market – Market dynamics

Major drivers

Rising demand for biogas

Increasing need for CO 2 removal

removal Increasing use of gas separation membranes in APAC

Key challenges

High price of equipment

Increasing production costs

Shift of end-user industries from developed countries to emerging countries

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this gas separation membrane market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the gas separation membrane market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the gas separation membrane market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the gas separation membrane market across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of gas separation membrane market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports

The medical gas blenders market size is expected to increase by USD 528.37 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (dual flow and tube flow) and geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)).

size is expected to increase by USD 528.37 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (dual flow and tube flow) and geography ( , , , and Rest of World (ROW)). The POC blood gas and electrolyte market size is expected to increase by USD 443.92 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8%. The rising geriatric population is notably driving the POC blood gas and electrolyte market growth, although factors such as stringent government regulations may impede the market growth.

Gas Separation Membrane Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 173 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.3% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 841.31 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.07 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Air Liquide SA, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Airlane Co. Ltd., Asahi Kasei Corp., DIC Corp., Evonik Industries AG, FUJIFILM Corp., GENERON, KNM Group Berhad, Membrane Technology and Research Inc., Novamem AG, Parker Hannifin Corp., PermSelect Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., SRI International, Ube Corp., Xebec Adsorption Inc., Grasys JSC, Imtex Membranes Corp., and Honeywell International Inc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's health care market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview

Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview

Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics

Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography

Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product

Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user

Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth

Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth

Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market

Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global gas separation membrane market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global gas separation membrane market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027 49

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product

Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Polyimide and polyamide - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Polyimide and polyamide - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 35: Data Table on Polyimide and polyamide - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: Chart on Polyimide and polyamide - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 37: Data Table on Polyimide and polyamide - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Polysulfone - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Polysulfone - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: Data Table on Polysulfone - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 40: Chart on Polysulfone - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 41: Data Table on Polysulfone - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Cellulose acetate - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Cellulose acetate - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on Cellulose acetate - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on Cellulose acetate - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on Cellulose acetate - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 51: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 52: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Water and waste treatment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Water and waste treatment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Data Table on Water and waste treatment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 57: Chart on Water and waste treatment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 58: Data Table on Water and waste treatment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Data Table on Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 61: Chart on Food and beverage - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 62: Data Table on Food and beverage - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Chart on Pharmaceutical - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Pharmaceutical - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 71: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 72: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 73: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 75: Chart on Geographic comparison

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 109: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 113: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 115: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 117: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 118: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 119: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 120: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 121: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 122: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 123: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Air Liquide SA

Exhibit 124: Air Liquide SA - Overview

Exhibit 125: Air Liquide SA - Business segments

Exhibit 126: Air Liquide SA - Key news

Exhibit 127: Air Liquide SA - Key offerings

Exhibit 128: Air Liquide SA - Segment focus

12.4 Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

Exhibit 129: Air Products and Chemicals Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 130: Air Products and Chemicals Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 131: Air Products and Chemicals Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 132: Air Products and Chemicals Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 133: Air Products and Chemicals Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Asahi Kasei Corp.

Exhibit 134: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 135: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 136: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 137: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 138: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Segment focus

12.6 DIC Corp.

Exhibit 139: DIC Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 140: DIC Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 141: DIC Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 142: DIC Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 143: DIC Corp. - Segment focus

12.7 Evonik Industries AG

Exhibit 144: Evonik Industries AG - Overview

Exhibit 145: Evonik Industries AG - Business segments

Exhibit 146: Evonik Industries AG - Key news

Exhibit 147: Evonik Industries AG - Key offerings

Exhibit 148: Evonik Industries AG - Segment focus

12.8 FUJIFILM Corp.

Exhibit 149: FUJIFILM Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 150: FUJIFILM Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 151: FUJIFILM Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 152: FUJIFILM Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 153: FUJIFILM Corp. - Segment focus

12.9 GENERON

Exhibit 154: GENERON - Overview

Exhibit 155: GENERON - Product / Service

Exhibit 156: GENERON - Key offerings

12.10 Grasys JSC

Exhibit 157: Grasys JSC - Overview

Exhibit 158: Grasys JSC - Product / Service

Exhibit 159: Grasys JSC - Key offerings

12.11 Honeywell International Inc

Exhibit 160: Honeywell International Inc - Overview

Exhibit 161: Honeywell International Inc - Business segments

Exhibit 162: Honeywell International Inc - Key news

Exhibit 163: Honeywell International Inc - Key offerings

Exhibit 164: Honeywell International Inc - Segment focus

12.12 KNM Group Berhad

Exhibit 165: KNM Group Berhad - Overview

Exhibit 166: KNM Group Berhad - Business segments

Exhibit 167: KNM Group Berhad - Key offerings

Exhibit 168: KNM Group Berhad - Segment focus

12.13 Membrane Technology and Research Inc.

Exhibit 169: Membrane Technology and Research Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 170: Membrane Technology and Research Inc. - Product / Service

Exhibit 171: Membrane Technology and Research Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 Parker Hannifin Corp.

Exhibit 172: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 173: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 174: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 175: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 176: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Segment focus

12.15 PermSelect Inc.

Exhibit 177: PermSelect Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 178: PermSelect Inc. - Product / Service

Exhibit 179: PermSelect Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 Schlumberger Ltd.

Exhibit 180: Schlumberger Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 181: Schlumberger Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 182: Schlumberger Ltd. - Key news

Exhibit 183: Schlumberger Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 184: Schlumberger Ltd. - Segment focus

12.17 Ube Corp.

Exhibit 185: Ube Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 186: Ube Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 187: Ube Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 188: Ube Corp. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 189: Inclusions checklist

Exhibit 190: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 191: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 192: Research methodology

Exhibit 193: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 194: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 195: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio