Gas Separation Membrane Market worth $1.6 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Gas Separation Membrane Market by Module, Material Type, Application (Nitrogen Generation & Oxygen Enrichment, Hydrogen Recovery, CDR, Vapor/Gas Separation, Vapor/Vapor Separation, Air Dehydration, H2S Removal), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", gas separation membrane market is projected to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.4% from USD 1.0 billion in 2023.

The major factors propelling the gas separation membrane market include the increasing demand for membranes in carbon dioxide removal. However, a significant challenge in this market is the plasticization of polymeric membranes in high-temperature applications. Nonetheless, there are opportunities for market growth, such as the rising focus on clean energy sources like hydrogen and natural gas, which has led to an increasing demand for efficient gas separation technologies. Additionally, the development of mixed matrix membranes presents further opportunities for advancement in the industry.

Polyimide and polyaramide segment is projected to be the fastest growing type, in terms of value, during the forecast period."

Polyimide & polyaramide gas separation membranes have exceptional chemical compatibility and heat resistance, making them suitable for challenging operational environments. Their exceptional gas separation capabilities, specifically in the removal of carbon dioxide, are attributed to their distinctive structure and composition. Polyimide and polyaramide exhibit the capacity to efficiently purify gases, making them valuable in the petrochemical sector, where there is a rising demand for its goods. The increasing demand for environmentally friendly solutions across various industries such as chemical processing, oil & gas, and waste management, fuels the expansion of the gas separation membrane market.

"Hollow fiber segment is the second fastest growing segment by module, in terms of value, during the forecast period."

Hollow fibers are composed of a collection of extremely thin, tubular strands, usually crafted from polymers such as cellulose acetate, polyimide, or polymeric materials tailored specifically for gas separation tasks. Each fiber features a porous membrane wall, facilitating gas separation. The design of hollow fiber membranes offers several benefits, including a large surface area, compact structure, scalability, and the ability to selectively separate gases. These attributes render hollow fiber membranes versatile and highly effective for various gas separation needs across diverse industries.

''Vapor/vapor separation is fastest growing segment on the basis of application, in terms of value, during the forecast period."

Vapor/vapor separation membranes are cost-effective and environmentally friendly solution used for separating various gas mixtures, particularly in industrial processes where vapor streams need to be separated or purified. The demand for vapor/vapor separation membrane applications is propelled by a growing requirement for effective separation technologies to tackle environmental issues and meet strict regulations governing emissions and air quality. These membranes are used for processes such as vapor recovery, dehydration, solvent recovery, and purification, among others, enhancing process efficiency and reducing environmental impact.

"Asia Pacific is fastest growing market on the basis of region for gas separation membrane during the forecast period, in terms of value."

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the gas separation membrane market in 2023. This growth is attributed to several factors, including the region's robust economic growth, escalating demand for sanitation and clean water, advancing urbanization trends, and improving living standards. Government initiatives focused on manufacturing, emission reduction, and the promotion of eco-friendly products are fostering innovation in gas separation membrane technologies. Additionally, the increasing adoption of gas separation membranes across diverse applications such as carbon dioxide capture and hydrogen recovery are propelling market growth in this region, supported by continuous technological advancements.

New product launches and expansions are the major growth strategies adopted by the key players in the market. The key global players in the gas separation membrane market include are Air Liquide (France), Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (US), UBE Corporation. (Japan), Honeywell UOP (US), FUJIFILM Manufacturing Europe B.V. (Netherlands), SLB (US), DIC Corporation (Japan), PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION (US), Membrane Technology and Research, Inc. (US), and Generon (US) among others.

