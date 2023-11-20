Gas Separation Membranes Global Strategic Business Report 2023: Gas Membranes Under R&D Radar to Curtail Energy Usage & Carbon Footprint

20 Nov, 2023, 10:30 ET
DUBLIN , Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gas Separation Membranes - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Gas Separation Membranes Market to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2030
The global market for Gas Separation Membranes estimated at US$958 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Polyimide & Polyamide, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.7% CAGR and reach US$718.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Polysulfone segment is estimated at 5.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $191.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR
The Gas Separation Membranes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$191.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$321 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 4.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$241.1 Million by the year 2030.
What`s New?
- Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment
- Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and research platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
- Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes
MARKET OVERVIEW
- A Prelude to Gas Separation
- Gas Separation Membranes: An Insight
- Global Economic Update
- From Pandemic to War & Inflation: "Gloomy Outlook for 2023 Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions
- Here's How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy
- Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation Puzzle Should Continue
- Here's What's Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market
- COVID-19 Impact on Membrane Separation Technologies Market
- COVID-19 Impact on Gas Separation Membranes Market
- Competition
- Gas Separation Membranes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- Global Market Prospects and Outlook
- Global Gas Separation Membranes Market Hits the Gas Pedal for Massive Growth Ahead
- Polyimide & Polyamide: Leading Segment of Global Gas Separation Membranes Market
- Carbon Dioxide Removal as Primary Application
- Oxygen Enrichment & Nitrogen Generation as Key Trends of Global Gas Separation Membranes Market
- Asia-Pacific Poised to Drive Market Growth, Europe and US Hold Significant Share
- Gas Separation Membranes Market Makes Powerful Strides with Medley of Drivers
- Strong Focus on Carbon Dioxide Removal
- Uptick in Natural Gas & Biogas Production
- Product Developments and Newer Technologies
- Growth of Oil & Gas and Pharmaceutical Industries
- Market Challenges
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Gas Membranes under R&D Radar to Curtail Energy Usage & Carbon Footprint
- Gas Separation Membranes as Enabler of Green Switch for Oil & Gas Industry
- Key Advances in Membrane Technology for Purification of Natural Gas
- Impact of COVID-19 on Natural Gas Consumption Hampers Gas Separation Membrane Market
- Demand to Rise for Membranes Used to Separate or Remove CO2 from Natural Gas
- Global Natural Gas Production (In Billion Cubic Feet per Day) by Type for the Years 2017, 2020, 2025, 2030 and 2040
- Rising Significance of Membrane-based CO2 Capture Technologies
- Fixed-Site-Carrier (FSC) Membranes and Mixed Matrix Membranes (MMMs) for Gas Separation
- Ongoing Advancements to Improve Competitiveness of Membrane Process for CO2 Separation
- Increasing Use of Membranes in CO2 Separation Processes
- Membranes at Vanguard of Biogas Upgrading
- Global Investments in Clean Energy: 2018-2023E
- Global Investments in Clean Energy by Category: 2018-2023E
- Rapidly Growing Demand for Biogas Augurs Well for Gas Separation Membranes Market
- Biogas Demand (in Mtoe) by End-Use in Advanced Economies for the Years 2018, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
- Biogas Demand (in Mtoe) by End-Use in Developing Economies for the Years 2018, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
- Global Biogas Energy Capacity in Megawatts: 2017-2022
- Global Biogas Production by Geographic Region (in %) for 2023
- Production of Biogas by Feedstock Source by Region: 2023
- Demand for Membrane Separation Technology Rises in Syngas Cleaning
- Application of Membrane Technology in Nitrogen Generation
- Significant Role of Gas Separation Membrane Technology in Reducing Environmental Impact of Industrial Processes
- Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years 1930-2023
- Growing Use of Polymeric Gas-Separation Membranes in Petroleum Refining Application
- Petroleum Industry Processes with Use of Membrane Technology
- Membrane Materials Used for Gas Separation Processes in Refineries: A Review
- Machine Learning Sets Perfect Stage for Polymer Innovations to Power Gas Separation Membranes
- Mixed Matrix Membranes Present Considerable Growth Opportunities for the Market
- Graphene Oxide Membranes to Break Existing Gas Separation Performance Barrier
- Gas Separation Membranes Market Witnessing Significant Technological Developments
- New Energy-Efficient & Sustainable Separation Membrane
- Zeolitic Nanosheets Enhance Gas Separation Membranes' Fabrication
- Polyphosphazene Membranes Demonstrate Significant Throughput and Selectivity for CO2
- Horizonal CTA Membrane Advancements for the Natural Gas Industry
- Perovskite Membranes Gaining Wider Attention in Gas Production, Separation, and Capture
- Researchers Exploring Advanced Membrane Materials for Gas Separation and Desalination
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 57 Featured)
- Evonik Industries AG
- FUJIFILM Corporation
- DIC Corporation
- Air Liquide SA
- Atlas Copco Group AB
- FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation
- Forschungszentrum Julich GmbH
- Air Liquide Advanced Separations
- Borsig Membrane Technology GmbH
- Compact Membrane Systems
- Generon
- Cryogenmash
- Bettergy Corp.
- Fraunhofer Institute for Interfacial Engineeringand Biotechnology IGB
- Air Products Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aprr8p
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article