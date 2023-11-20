Gas Separation Membranes Global Strategic Business Report 2023: Gas Membranes Under R&D Radar to Curtail Energy Usage & Carbon Footprint

DUBLIN , Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gas Separation Membranes - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Gas Separation Membranes Market to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2030

The global market for Gas Separation Membranes estimated at US$958 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Polyimide & Polyamide, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.7% CAGR and reach US$718.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Polysulfone segment is estimated at 5.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $191.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR

The Gas Separation Membranes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$191.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$321 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 4.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$241.1 Million by the year 2030.

MARKET OVERVIEW

  • A Prelude to Gas Separation
  • Gas Separation Membranes: An Insight
  • Global Economic Update
  • From Pandemic to War & Inflation: "Gloomy Outlook for 2023 Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions
  • Here's How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy
  • Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation Puzzle Should Continue
  • Here's What's Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market
  • COVID-19 Impact on Membrane Separation Technologies Market
  • COVID-19 Impact on Gas Separation Membranes Market
  • Competition
  • Gas Separation Membranes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
  • Global Market Prospects and Outlook
  • Global Gas Separation Membranes Market Hits the Gas Pedal for Massive Growth Ahead
  • Polyimide & Polyamide: Leading Segment of Global Gas Separation Membranes Market
  • Carbon Dioxide Removal as Primary Application
  • Oxygen Enrichment & Nitrogen Generation as Key Trends of Global Gas Separation Membranes Market
  • Asia-Pacific Poised to Drive Market Growth, Europe and US Hold Significant Share
  • Gas Separation Membranes Market Makes Powerful Strides with Medley of Drivers
  • Strong Focus on Carbon Dioxide Removal
  • Uptick in Natural Gas & Biogas Production
  • Product Developments and Newer Technologies
  • Growth of Oil & Gas and Pharmaceutical Industries
  • Market Challenges
  • Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Gas Membranes under R&D Radar to Curtail Energy Usage & Carbon Footprint
  • Gas Separation Membranes as Enabler of Green Switch for Oil & Gas Industry
  • Key Advances in Membrane Technology for Purification of Natural Gas
  • Impact of COVID-19 on Natural Gas Consumption Hampers Gas Separation Membrane Market
  • Demand to Rise for Membranes Used to Separate or Remove CO2 from Natural Gas
  • Global Natural Gas Production (In Billion Cubic Feet per Day) by Type for the Years 2017, 2020, 2025, 2030 and 2040
  • Rising Significance of Membrane-based CO2 Capture Technologies
  • Fixed-Site-Carrier (FSC) Membranes and Mixed Matrix Membranes (MMMs) for Gas Separation
  • Ongoing Advancements to Improve Competitiveness of Membrane Process for CO2 Separation
  • Increasing Use of Membranes in CO2 Separation Processes
  • Membranes at Vanguard of Biogas Upgrading
  • Global Investments in Clean Energy: 2018-2023E
  • Global Investments in Clean Energy by Category: 2018-2023E
  • Rapidly Growing Demand for Biogas Augurs Well for Gas Separation Membranes Market
  • Biogas Demand (in Mtoe) by End-Use in Advanced Economies for the Years 2018, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
  • Biogas Demand (in Mtoe) by End-Use in Developing Economies for the Years 2018, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
  • Global Biogas Energy Capacity in Megawatts: 2017-2022
  • Global Biogas Production by Geographic Region (in %) for 2023
  • Production of Biogas by Feedstock Source by Region: 2023
  • Demand for Membrane Separation Technology Rises in Syngas Cleaning
  • Application of Membrane Technology in Nitrogen Generation
  • Significant Role of Gas Separation Membrane Technology in Reducing Environmental Impact of Industrial Processes
  • Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years 1930-2023
  • Growing Use of Polymeric Gas-Separation Membranes in Petroleum Refining Application
  • Petroleum Industry Processes with Use of Membrane Technology
  • Membrane Materials Used for Gas Separation Processes in Refineries: A Review
  • Machine Learning Sets Perfect Stage for Polymer Innovations to Power Gas Separation Membranes
  • Mixed Matrix Membranes Present Considerable Growth Opportunities for the Market
  • Graphene Oxide Membranes to Break Existing Gas Separation Performance Barrier
  • Gas Separation Membranes Market Witnessing Significant Technological Developments
  • New Energy-Efficient & Sustainable Separation Membrane
  • Zeolitic Nanosheets Enhance Gas Separation Membranes' Fabrication
  • Polyphosphazene Membranes Demonstrate Significant Throughput and Selectivity for CO2
  • Horizonal CTA Membrane Advancements for the Natural Gas Industry
  • Perovskite Membranes Gaining Wider Attention in Gas Production, Separation, and Capture
  • Researchers Exploring Advanced Membrane Materials for Gas Separation and Desalination

