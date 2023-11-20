Gas Separation Membranes Global Strategic Business Report 2023: Gas Membranes Under R&D Radar to Curtail Energy Usage & Carbon Footprint

DUBLIN , Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gas Separation Membranes - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Gas Separation Membranes Market to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2030



The global market for Gas Separation Membranes estimated at US$958 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Polyimide & Polyamide, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.7% CAGR and reach US$718.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Polysulfone segment is estimated at 5.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $191.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR



The Gas Separation Membranes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$191.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$321 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 4.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$241.1 Million by the year 2030.



MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude to Gas Separation

Gas Separation Membranes: An Insight

Global Economic Update

From Pandemic to War & Inflation: "Gloomy Outlook for 2023 Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions

Here's How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation Puzzle Should Continue

Here's What's Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market

COVID-19 Impact on Membrane Separation Technologies Market

COVID-19 Impact on Gas Separation Membranes Market

Competition

Gas Separation Membranes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

Global Gas Separation Membranes Market Hits the Gas Pedal for Massive Growth Ahead

Polyimide & Polyamide: Leading Segment of Global Gas Separation Membranes Market

Carbon Dioxide Removal as Primary Application

Oxygen Enrichment & Nitrogen Generation as Key Trends of Global Gas Separation Membranes Market

Asia-Pacific Poised to Drive Market Growth, Europe and US Hold Significant Share

and US Hold Significant Share Gas Separation Membranes Market Makes Powerful Strides with Medley of Drivers

Strong Focus on Carbon Dioxide Removal

Uptick in Natural Gas & Biogas Production

Product Developments and Newer Technologies

Growth of Oil & Gas and Pharmaceutical Industries

Market Challenges

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Gas Membranes under R&D Radar to Curtail Energy Usage & Carbon Footprint

Gas Separation Membranes as Enabler of Green Switch for Oil & Gas Industry

Key Advances in Membrane Technology for Purification of Natural Gas

Impact of COVID-19 on Natural Gas Consumption Hampers Gas Separation Membrane Market

Demand to Rise for Membranes Used to Separate or Remove CO2 from Natural Gas

Global Natural Gas Production (In Billion Cubic Feet per Day) by Type for the Years 2017, 2020, 2025, 2030 and 2040

Rising Significance of Membrane-based CO2 Capture Technologies

Fixed-Site-Carrier (FSC) Membranes and Mixed Matrix Membranes (MMMs) for Gas Separation

Ongoing Advancements to Improve Competitiveness of Membrane Process for CO2 Separation

Increasing Use of Membranes in CO2 Separation Processes

Membranes at Vanguard of Biogas Upgrading

Global Investments in Clean Energy: 2018-2023E

Global Investments in Clean Energy by Category: 2018-2023E

Rapidly Growing Demand for Biogas Augurs Well for Gas Separation Membranes Market

Biogas Demand (in Mtoe) by End-Use in Advanced Economies for the Years 2018, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Biogas Demand (in Mtoe) by End-Use in Developing Economies for the Years 2018, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Global Biogas Energy Capacity in Megawatts: 2017-2022

Global Biogas Production by Geographic Region (in %) for 2023

Production of Biogas by Feedstock Source by Region: 2023

Demand for Membrane Separation Technology Rises in Syngas Cleaning

Application of Membrane Technology in Nitrogen Generation

Significant Role of Gas Separation Membrane Technology in Reducing Environmental Impact of Industrial Processes

Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years 1930-2023

Growing Use of Polymeric Gas-Separation Membranes in Petroleum Refining Application

Petroleum Industry Processes with Use of Membrane Technology

Membrane Materials Used for Gas Separation Processes in Refineries: A Review

Machine Learning Sets Perfect Stage for Polymer Innovations to Power Gas Separation Membranes

Mixed Matrix Membranes Present Considerable Growth Opportunities for the Market

Graphene Oxide Membranes to Break Existing Gas Separation Performance Barrier

Gas Separation Membranes Market Witnessing Significant Technological Developments

New Energy-Efficient & Sustainable Separation Membrane

Zeolitic Nanosheets Enhance Gas Separation Membranes' Fabrication

Polyphosphazene Membranes Demonstrate Significant Throughput and Selectivity for CO2

Horizonal CTA Membrane Advancements for the Natural Gas Industry

Perovskite Membranes Gaining Wider Attention in Gas Production, Separation, and Capture

Researchers Exploring Advanced Membrane Materials for Gas Separation and Desalination

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 57 Featured)

Evonik Industries AG

FUJIFILM Corporation

DIC Corporation

Air Liquide SA

Atlas Copco Group AB

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Forschungszentrum Julich GmbH

Air Liquide Advanced Separations

Borsig Membrane Technology GmbH

Compact Membrane Systems

Generon

Cryogenmash

Bettergy Corp.

Fraunhofer Institute for Interfacial Engineeringand Biotechnology IGB

Air Products Inc.

