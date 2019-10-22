Gas South Acquires Natural Gas Marketing Operations In Florida From Peninsula Energy Services Company, Inc.

ATLANTA, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gas South, one of the Southeast's leading natural gas providers, will purchase the Florida assets of Peninsula Energy Services Company (PESCO). PESCO is a subsidiary of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK), a diversified energy company.

"Our team at Gas South has always been impressed with how PESCO built its gas marketing business in Florida by providing exceptional value and building mutually beneficial business relationships," said Kevin Greiner, Gas South president and CEO. "When we had the opportunity to acquire this business, we viewed it as a great strategic and cultural fit. We're excited to have PESCO employees join Gas South to help us expand our retail natural gas business in Florida and elsewhere. We also look forward to continuing a very positive long-term relationship with Chesapeake Utilities as we continue to expand our respective businesses."

Gas South entered Florida's commercial and industrial natural gas market in 2014, and will begin serving the acquired customers on November 1, 2019.

"We're excited to be able to offer Gas South's competitive rates and outstanding service to more customers in Florida," added Greiner. "We look forward to increasing our engagement with Florida's dynamic business and civic communities."

About Gas South:

Gas South is a natural gas provider in competitive markets throughout the southeastern U.S. The company serves more than 300,000 residential, business and governmental customers in Georgia, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina. Gas South offers simple and competitively priced rate plans, outstanding local customer service, and a promise to give back 5% of its profits to help children in need. Since 2016, Gas South has been recognized as one of the "Top Workplaces in Atlanta" by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Gas South is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cobb EMC, one of the country's largest electric cooperatives. For more information, visit www.GasSouth.com.

