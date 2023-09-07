Gas South Announces $2.2 Million Donation to 10 "Fuel For Good" Allies

Leading natural gas marketer bolsters multi-year investment in mission-oriented organizations supporting children and families

ATLANTA, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gas South, the Southeast's leading natural gas provider, announces the donation of more than $2.2 million to 10 nonprofits in Georgia and Florida that are a part of their Fuel For Good Allies program. The company's give-back initiative to Be A Fuel For Good shares 5% of profits with organizations that support children in need.

"The strongest communities believe in lending a hand to help the next generation maximize their potential, so we are honored to partner with these 10 organizations and share in this important work," said Kevin Greiner, president and CEO of Gas South. "This funding will assist in accomplishing a variety of exciting new efforts for each organization and we look forward to seeing their impact grow."

Each organization selected aligns with Gas South's goal to help families establish strong foundations, meet basic needs and provide positive pathways for students.

The organizations receiving donations in varying amounts include:

  • 100 Black Men
  • Bert's Big Adventure
  • City of Refuge
  • Covenant House
  • Gwinnett County Schools and Sol System
  • Junior Achievement of Georgia and Florida
  • Ser Familia
  • Shepherd Center
  • St. Vincent de Paul
  • YMCA of Atlanta and North Florida

The nonprofits will use the funding to amplify and expand efforts to support critical needs in their communities. For example, 100 Black Men's donation will go toward BEST Academy, an interactive college and career readiness program for high school seniors and college students. Bert's Big Adventure's dollars will go to their quarterly Family Reunion Adventures, which impacts nearly 270 kids battling terminal and life-threatening illnesses.

Throughout the next year, Gas South will further its impact with each nonprofit by participating in various volunteer and board opportunities. This year, Gas South will invest a total of $4.5 million in 2023 to support local non-profits.

To learn more about Gas South's mission to Be A Fuel For Good visit www.gassouth.com/giving-back.

About Gas South:

Gas South is one of the largest retail natural gas providers to over 450,000 residential, business and government customers across 14 states spanning across the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest. Gas South is an Atlanta-based subsidiary of Cobb EMC, providing simple natural gas plans and excellent customer service. Gas South upholds its mission to Be A Fuel For Good by giving back 5% of their annual profits to help children in need, prioritizing basic needs, education and health. To date, the company has donated more than $12 million to charities since 2006, including $3.2 million in 2022, its largest year ever for corporate giving. To learn more about Gas South and its mission to Be A Fuel For Good, visit www.GasSouth.com.

