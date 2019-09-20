Gas South Awarding $300,000 To Six Local Nonprofits

"Gas South's Impact Investments allow us to work side-by-side with local nonprofits to learn how we can make a difference in the lives of children in need in our communities," said Kevin Greiner, Gas South president and CEO. "It's humbling to see how the funding from Gas South can make an impact not only monetarily but also through volunteerism."

In June, Gas South opened the application process for 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations that serve children, ages 0-21, within the focus areas of basic needs, education or illness/disability to apply for funding. Applications were reviewed by a committee of employees and the top six organizations in each area of focus were considered. Those 18 nonprofits came to Gas South in September to talk to employees about the work they're doing and how the investment will make an impact on their nonprofit. Employees then voted for their favorite nonprofit and the top two organizations in each focus area were awarded $50,000. Along with the monetary donation, employees will engage with these organizations through volunteer projects – employees are given eight hours of paid time off to volunteer annually.

"This year more than 130 local nonprofits applied for Impact Investments," said Carley Stephens, community affairs program manager. "Employees are part of the process from the start – voting on the top organizations to receive funding – and they can't wait to get involved to help move the needle to make a difference in the lives of children in need in their communities."

Among other things, each organization will use the funds to:

Atlanta Mission: Provide over 1,600 children with a bed and bedding, meals, showers, basic healthcare, daycare, preschool programming, school uniforms, school supplies, and other basic necessities

Kate's Club: Support Clubhouse Services and Camp Good Mourning – expanding the number of children who can attend

Los Ninos Primero: Expand the year-round preschool program for Latino children who are first-generation American citizens

Nana Grants: Support grants for childcare to student mothers enrolled in technical college

Shepherd Center: Purchase an adapted minivan that will provide transportation for more individualized outings to ensure that patients can venture out into the community feeling more confident and with a sense of belonging

Sunshine on a Ranney Day : Outfit a home with a wheelchair accessible bathroom and bedroom for a child

