Gas South Renews Partnership as Official Natural Gas Provider of World Champion Atlanta Braves

ATLANTA, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gas South, the Southeast's leading retail natural gas provider, announced the renewal of its partnership with the World Series Champion Atlanta Braves, maintaining its position as the team's official natural gas provider for the next five years.

The renewed partnership ensures that Gas South's presence will continue throughout Truist Park, especially on game days, where fans enjoy the company's "bring the heat" promotion, which celebrates strikeouts recorded by Braves' pitchers each game. Additionally, Gas South lights up the scoreboard in left field just above the visitor's bullpen. The video display has high visibility as a common landing spot for home runs, including Jorge Soler's go-ahead shot in the Braves' dramatic 2-1 comeback win in game four of the 2021 World Series.

"As the largest natural gas provider in the Southeast, we take tremendous pride in our relationship with the Braves, who have long been the region's flagship team," said Kevin Greiner, president and CEO of Gas South. "We began our partnership with the Braves just two years after our company was formed, so this relationship is incredibly meaningful to the Gas South team. Like the rest of Braves Country, we were inspired by the team's remarkable run to the World Series and are ecstatic about continuing our affiliation with the world champions!"

Gas South's relationship with the Braves dates back to 2008. The new five-year agreement will include the pre-existing elements of Gas South's sponsorship detailed above, along with new opportunities to enhance the fan experience and increase engagement on game days and in the community.

"While our goal every season is to win the World Series, we have always prided ourselves on being a championship-level organization in every phase of our business, which is why Gas South has always been such a phenomenal partner," said Derek Schiller, president and CEO of the Atlanta Braves. "We are truly aligned in our missions to support the communities we serve, and we admire Gas South's relentless drive to 'Be A Fuel For Good,' so we can't wait to see the ways this partnership continues to grow and evolve."

For more information on Gas South, please visit GasSouth.com.

About Gas South:

Gas South is the largest provider of natural gas in competitive retail markets throughout the Southeastern U.S. Following the acquisition of Infinite Energy in 2020, Gas South now serves more than 425,000 residential, commercial, industrial and wholesale customers in Georgia, Florida, North Carolina and 11 other states. Gas South offers simple and straightforward rate plans, outstanding local customer service and a promise to give 5% of profits to support children in need. Gas South is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cobb EMC, one of the country's largest electric cooperatives. For more information, visit www.GasSouth.com.

About Atlanta Braves

Based in Atlanta since 1966, the Braves are the longest continuously operating franchise in Major League Baseball. Since 1991, Braves teams have earned two National League wild cards, 19 division championships, six National League pennants, and two World Series titles. Atlanta Braves games are telecast on Bally Sports South and Bally Sports Southeast. Radio broadcasts can be heard in Atlanta on 680 The Fan (AM), Rock 100.5 (FM) and regionally on the Atlanta Braves Radio Network. Follow the Braves at braves.com, facebook.com/braves, and twitter.com/braves.

Media contact:

Adam Schick

The Wilbert Group

404-510-9597

[email protected]

SOURCE Gas South

Related Links

http://www.GasSouth.com

