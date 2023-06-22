Gas South to Establish Headquarters at The Battery Atlanta™ in 2024

Leading Natural Gas Provider Chooses Atlanta's Premier Entertainment Hub for Dynamic New Headquarters

ATLANTA, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gas South, one of the largest providers of natural gas in the southeastern U.S, today announces the relocation of its headquarters to a new office space at The Battery Atlanta on August 1, 2024. The strategic move represents a significant milestone for the company as it continues to experience growth and strengthen its partnership with the Atlanta Braves.

The new office, located at Three Ballpark Center, boasts a prime location adjacent to Truist Park and offers a spacious environment that will further enhance Gas South's commitment to delivering exceptional service to its customers.

"While Gas South has called One Overton Park home for many years, we are excited about the fresh start that awaits us at The Battery Atlanta," said Kevin Greiner, President and CEO of Gas South. "It has become a thriving lifestyle destination for Atlanta, and we are thrilled to be a part of its exciting growth. We are confident the new location will elevate our employees' work environment as we forge ahead in our commitment to Be A Fuel For Good and serve as a catalyst for attracting top talent and fostering innovative partnerships."

Spanning 31,000 square feet, the new office will accommodate Gas South's 250+ Georgia-based employees. It will feature a variety of collaborative spaces and dedicated areas for focused work. Beyond the office, Gas South employees will have access to an array of amenities, including the Silverspot Cinema and The Coca-Cola Roxy concert venue. The relocation will also facilitate closer proximity to Gas South's partner, the Atlanta Braves and the Braves Development Company headquarters.

"We are elated that Gas South will be joining the premier office-line up at The Battery Atlanta," said Mike Plant, President and CEO of Braves Development Company. "Employees here have an incomparable array of amenities just outside their doors, and the Atlanta Braves as a neighbor. We are honored Gas South chose Three Ballpark Center for their offices and look forward to the continued growth of our partnership that began in 2007."

Gas South's relocation further reinforces its commitment to fostering economic growth and prosperity for Cobb County and the region. The company has long supported local charities and the broader Cobb County community, giving back 5% of its profits to children in need. With the company's additional office in Gainesville, FL, the Atlanta-based headquarters will provide a forum for hosting team meetings and events for all 400+ employees.

About Gas South:

Gas South is the largest retail natural gas provider in the Southeast. Gas South serves over 440,000 residential, business and government customers across 14 states spanning across the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and Mid-West. Gas South is an Atlanta-based subsidiary of Cobb EMC, providing simple natural gas plans and excellent customer service. Gas South upholds its mission to Be A Fuel For Good by giving back 5% of their annual profits to help children in need, prioritizing basic needs, education and health. The company has donated more than $12 million to charities since 2006, including $3.2 million in 2022, its largest year ever for corporate giving. To learn more about Gas South and its mission to Be A Fuel For Good, visit www.GasSouth.com .

About The Battery Atlanta:

The Battery Atlanta™, a 2.25 million square-foot mixed-use development, located at the intersection of I-75 and I-285, offers an unmatched mix of boutique shopping, market-exclusive entertainment experiences, chef-driven restaurants, the Omni and Aloft Hotels, The Coca-Cola Roxy and 531 residences. The complex includes offices One Ballpark Center, Comcast's regional headquarters; Two Ballpark Center, home to SPACES; Three Ballpark Center, which serves as the global headquarters of Papa Johns and the North American headquarters of TK Elevator; Four Ballpark Center, home to Southwire and DCO Commercial Floors; and future site for Truist Tower, which will house Truist Securities. Powered by Comcast's all-fiber network and delivering multi-terabit capabilities, The Battery Atlanta has the highest-capacity network serving any mixed-use development in the nation. For more information on The Battery Atlanta™ please visit batteryatl.com or connect on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

