Gas South's Bring the Heat™ Campaign Donates $35,000 To Bert's Big Adventure

"The partnership between the Braves, Bert's Big Adventure and Gas South is a great example of how much of an impact we can make when businesses and nonprofits collaborate," said Kevin Greiner, Gas South president and CEO. "Bert's Big Adventure is doing amazing things to help children with chronic and terminal illnesses to enjoy a trip to Walt Disney World® – away from doctor visits and treatments – and Gas South is humbled to help make this possible for these kids."

The donation to Bert's Big Adventure will be used to help fund the all-expenses-paid, five-day journey to Walt Disney World® for children and their families, and the organization's year-round support includes reunions, a volunteer program and additional charitable services.

"It's not every day you get to step out on the field of a MLB stadium, let alone to accept a check for $35,000 for an amazing cause," said Kristin Klingshirn, co-host and entertainment news director for The Bert Show. "As chairwoman of the board for Bert's Big Adventure, I know firsthand the positive impact that this donation will have on our families. We truly can't thank Gas South enough for this partnership, and of course, we can't thank the Braves' pitchers enough for bringing the heat this season. Go Braves!"

Carley Stephens, Gas South community affairs program manager, presented the donation check to Cleo "Link," 2018 Bert's Big Adventure kid, Molly Darby, executive director of Bert's Big Adventure and Kristin Klingshirn at the Atlanta Braves game on September 22.

Gas South, the official natural gas provider of SunTrust Park and sponsor of the Atlanta Braves, has contributed more than $415,000 to local nonprofit organizations through the Bring the Heat campaign since inception in 2010.

Gas South is a leading provider of natural gas in competitive markets throughout the southeastern U.S. The company serves more than 300,000 residential, business and governmental customers in Georgia, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina. Gas South offers simple and competitively priced rate plans, outstanding local customer service, and a promise to give back 5% of its profits to help children in need. Since 2016, Gas South has been recognized as one of the "Top Workplaces in Atlanta" by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Gas South is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cobb EMC, one of the country's largest electric cooperatives. For more information, visit www.GasSouth.com.

