Gas Station Equipment Market: 34% of Growth to Originate from APAC, Pumps Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The gas station equipment market estimates a market value of USD 42.7 billion from 2021 to 2026. The report offers a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the market and the new opportunities that market players can expect. In addition, the report projects the market to progress at a CAGR of 6.03%. 34% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the gas station equipment market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increasing number of investments in the oil and gas industry, especially to encourage the adoption of unconventional energy resources such as CNG will facilitate the gas station equipment market growth in APAC over the forecast period. For more highlights on the region - Request a Free Sample Report
The market research report segments the gas station equipment market by Product (Pumps, Tanks, C-store equipment, Hose, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East, Africa, and South America).
- Revenue Generating Segment -The gas station equipment market share growth in the pumps segment will be significant during the forecast period. Fuel transfer pumps are manufactured according to the type of fuel and depending on the volume of the fuel to be filled, the fuel pumps come in different powers. Some pumps come with fittings, suctions, hoses, and manual or automatic nozzles. Moreover, the sales of fuel transfer pumps are influenced by the growing demand for mobile gas stations. These factors will propel the segment growth during the forecast period.
Gas Station Equipment Market: Major Driver
- The increased number of gas stations is one of the factors driving the gas station equipment market growth. There is an increase in the manufacturing of cars, trucks, and other vehicles globally due to increasing disposable income in various regions. Hence, the number of gas stations with alternate fuel dispensing machines is increasing.
- Meanwhile, governments have come forward to promote the use of alternate fuels to control pollution. For instance, in 2020, India's Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Ministry announced a plan to open 1000 liquid natural gas stations across the country by 2023.
- In addition, in the US, the number of retail convenience stores is also increasing rapidly. Thus, the increasing number of convenience stores will drive market growth during the forecast period.
Gas Station Equipment Market: Major Trend
- The growth of technologically advanced fuel dispensers is one of the key gas station equipment market trends fueling the market growth. Currently, manufacturers are introducing many advanced fuel dispensers in the market, which have an interactive video screen, scanner, customer identification keypad, barcoding, and magnetic card terminal.
- Some fuel dispensers also have the facility to identify and record the details of customers. Since each customer is given a unique identification number (UIN), they can keep track of their transactions. Moreover, manufacturers are introducing customized fuel dispensers according to the requirements of retailers. Thus, many gas station owners are replacing their old fuel dispensers with new advanced fuel dispensers. Such an increase in replacement will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.
|
Gas Station Equipment Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.03%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 42.7 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.21
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East, Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 34%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Beijing Sanki Petroleum Technology Co. Ltd., Censtar Science and Technology Corp. Ltd., Dover Corp., Eaton Sales and Service LLC, Green Petrol Station Equipment Industries, Hines Corp., HongYang Group Co. Ltd., Houpu Clean Energy Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Furen Group, Korea EnE Co. Ltd., Lumen Instruments, Mepsan, Peltek India, Piusi Spa, Scheidt and Bachmann GmbH, SPYRIDIS GROUP, Tatsuno Corp., TOMINAGA Co. Ltd., Vontier Corp., and Zhejiang Datian Machine Co. Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market Overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Pumps - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Pumps - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Pumps - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Pumps - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Pumps - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Tanks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Tanks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Tanks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Tanks - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Tanks - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 C-store equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on C-store equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on C-store equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on C-store equipment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on C-store equipment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Hose - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Hose - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Hose - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Hose - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Hose - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.8 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 86: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 88: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 90: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 91: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 92: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 93: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 99: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Beijing Sanki Petroleum Technology Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 101: Beijing Sanki Petroleum Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 102: Beijing Sanki Petroleum Technology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 103: Beijing Sanki Petroleum Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.4 Censtar Science and Technology Corp. Ltd.
- Exhibit 104: Censtar Science and Technology Corp. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 105: Censtar Science and Technology Corp. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 106: Censtar Science and Technology Corp. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.5 Dover Corp.
- Exhibit 107: Dover Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 108: Dover Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 109: Dover Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 110: Dover Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 111: Dover Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.6 Hines Corp.
- Exhibit 112: Hines Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 113: Hines Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 114: Hines Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.7 Houpu Clean Energy Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 115: Houpu Clean Energy Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 116: Houpu Clean Energy Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 117: Houpu Clean Energy Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.8 Scheidt and Bachmann GmbH
- Exhibit 118: Scheidt and Bachmann GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 119: Scheidt and Bachmann GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 120: Scheidt and Bachmann GmbH - Key offerings
- 10.9 SPYRIDIS GROUP
- Exhibit 121: SPYRIDIS GROUP - Overview
- Exhibit 122: SPYRIDIS GROUP - Product / Service
- Exhibit 123: SPYRIDIS GROUP - Key offerings
- 10.10 Tatsuno Corp.
- Exhibit 124: Tatsuno Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 125: Tatsuno Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 126: Tatsuno Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.11 Vontier Corp.
- Exhibit 127: Vontier Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 128: Vontier Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 129: Vontier Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.12 Zhejiang Datian machine Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 130: Zhejiang Datian machine Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 131: Zhejiang Datian machine Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 132: Zhejiang Datian machine Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 133: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 134: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 135: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 136: Research methodology
- Exhibit 137: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 138: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 139: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
