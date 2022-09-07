Gas Station Equipment Market: 34% of Growth to Originate from APAC, Pumps Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation - Technavio

The market research report segments the gas station equipment market by Product (Pumps, Tanks, C-store equipment, Hose, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East, Africa, and South America).

Revenue Generating Segment - The gas station equipment market share growth in the pumps segment will be significant during the forecast period. Fuel transfer pumps are manufactured according to the type of fuel and depending on the volume of the fuel to be filled, the fuel pumps come in different powers. Some pumps come with fittings, suctions, hoses, and manual or automatic nozzles. Moreover, the sales of fuel transfer pumps are influenced by the growing demand for mobile gas stations. These factors will propel the segment growth during the forecast period.

Gas Station Equipment Market: Major Driver

The increased number of gas stations is one of the factors driving the gas station equipment market growth. There is an increase in the manufacturing of cars, trucks, and other vehicles globally due to increasing disposable income in various regions. Hence, the number of gas stations with alternate fuel dispensing machines is increasing.

Meanwhile, governments have come forward to promote the use of alternate fuels to control pollution. For instance, in 2020, India's Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Ministry announced a plan to open 1000 liquid natural gas stations across the country by 2023.

In addition, in the US, the number of retail convenience stores is also increasing rapidly. Thus, the increasing number of convenience stores will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Gas Station Equipment Market: Major Trend

The growth of technologically advanced fuel dispensers is one of the key gas station equipment market trends fueling the market growth. Currently, manufacturers are introducing many advanced fuel dispensers in the market, which have an interactive video screen, scanner, customer identification keypad, barcoding, and magnetic card terminal.

Some fuel dispensers also have the facility to identify and record the details of customers. Since each customer is given a unique identification number (UIN), they can keep track of their transactions. Moreover, manufacturers are introducing customized fuel dispensers according to the requirements of retailers. Thus, many gas station owners are replacing their old fuel dispensers with new advanced fuel dispensers. Such an increase in replacement will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Gas Station Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.03% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 42.7 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.21 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East, Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Beijing Sanki Petroleum Technology Co. Ltd., Censtar Science and Technology Corp. Ltd., Dover Corp., Eaton Sales and Service LLC, Green Petrol Station Equipment Industries, Hines Corp., HongYang Group Co. Ltd., Houpu Clean Energy Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Furen Group, Korea EnE Co. Ltd., Lumen Instruments, Mepsan, Peltek India, Piusi Spa, Scheidt and Bachmann GmbH, SPYRIDIS GROUP, Tatsuno Corp., TOMINAGA Co. Ltd., Vontier Corp., and Zhejiang Datian Machine Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Browse for Technavio " Industrials Market " Research Reports

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Pumps - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Pumps - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Pumps - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Pumps - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Pumps - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Tanks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Tanks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Tanks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Tanks - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Tanks - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 C-store equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on C-store equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on C-store equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Chart on C-store equipment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on C-store equipment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Hose - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Hose - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Hose - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Hose - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Hose - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 90: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 91: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 92: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 93: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Beijing Sanki Petroleum Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 101: Beijing Sanki Petroleum Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Beijing Sanki Petroleum Technology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Beijing Sanki Petroleum Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Censtar Science and Technology Corp. Ltd.

Exhibit 104: Censtar Science and Technology Corp. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Censtar Science and Technology Corp. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Censtar Science and Technology Corp. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Dover Corp.

Exhibit 107: Dover Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Dover Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Dover Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 110: Dover Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Dover Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 Hines Corp.

Exhibit 112: Hines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Hines Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Hines Corp. - Key offerings

10.7 Houpu Clean Energy Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 115: Houpu Clean Energy Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Houpu Clean Energy Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Houpu Clean Energy Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Scheidt and Bachmann GmbH

Exhibit 118: Scheidt and Bachmann GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 119: Scheidt and Bachmann GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Scheidt and Bachmann GmbH - Key offerings

10.9 SPYRIDIS GROUP

Exhibit 121: SPYRIDIS GROUP - Overview



Exhibit 122: SPYRIDIS GROUP - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: SPYRIDIS GROUP - Key offerings

10.10 Tatsuno Corp.

Exhibit 124: Tatsuno Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Tatsuno Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Tatsuno Corp. - Key offerings

10.11 Vontier Corp.

Exhibit 127: Vontier Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Vontier Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Vontier Corp. - Key offerings

10.12 Zhejiang Datian machine Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 130: Zhejiang Datian machine Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Zhejiang Datian machine Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Zhejiang Datian machine Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 133: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 134: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 135: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 136: Research methodology



Exhibit 137: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 138: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 139: List of abbreviations

