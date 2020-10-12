Gas Storage Application to Underscore Growth in Metal-Organic Framework Market from 2019 to 2027: TMR

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Compound Annual Growth Rate of global metal-organic framework market, in terms of value, will be about 11% from 2019 to 2027. This will create new opportunities in the landscape and players will clamor to tap into these. The market worth is all set to improve – reach about USD 24 million by 2027

Transparency Market Research claims, "Numerous factors are helping the global metal-organic framework market stay buoyant over the forecast period. Its use in a number of commercial applications across industry verticals is a major growth propeller in the market. Some of these applications are gas storage, drug delivery, carbon absorption, and biomedical."

Key Findings of Global Metal-organic Framework Market Study:

As far as application is concerned, the gas storage segment has held a notable share in 2018 and the segment is expected to grow at a notable pace

Under the category of type, the aluminum-based will emerge as an attractive segment over the forecast period and the copper-based will grow at a substantial rate

Asia Pacific (APAC) region is set to record a noteworthy compound annual growth rate from 2019 to 2027

Key Drivers of Growth in Global Metal-organic Framework Market:

Transparency Market Research has identified impactful trends and drivers that are set to propel the global metal-organic framework market forward. Some of the prominent ones are:

Use in a number of applications help the global metal-organic framework market stay buoyant

Large number of research and development (R&D) activities in the market landscape are contributing to growth

Demand for substances that help mitigate carbon emissions is growing and that is set to propel the global metal-organic framework market on an upward growth trajectory

Regional Analysis of Global Metal-organic Framework Market:

Prominent share of the global metal-organic framework market would be held by the Asia Pacific region - particularly countries such as Japan , China , and India

region - particularly countries such as , , and Leading position in the region will be held by China due to factors such as growing demand in a number of end-use industries for copper and iron-based frameworks

due to factors such as growing demand in a number of end-use industries for copper and iron-based frameworks In 2018, North America held a notable share in terms of volume and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~11% over the forecast period

held a notable share in terms of volume and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~11% over the forecast period Presence of new players will enable growth in the North American metal-organic framework market

Competitive Landscape of Global Metal-organic Framework Market:

Well-known players in the global metal-organic framework market include Strem Chemicals, novoMOF AG, ProfMOF, MOFWORX, Nanoshel LLC, GS Alliance Co., Ltd., NanoResearch Elements Inc., ACSYNAM, IMMATERIAL LABS LTD., Promethean Particles Ltd, MOF Technologies Ltd, Numat Technologies, Inc., Mosaic materials LLC, and Mofgen Ltd., among others. The vendor landscape of the market is fragmented.

In a detailed analysis of the competitors' landscape, Transparency Market Research has profiled top players and provided other crucial information such as recent developments and growth strategies opted. Major manufacturers in the global metal-organic framework market are trying a host of growth measures to improve their market position. It is pertinent to note here that geographic expansion hold a key place in the overall strategies.

Global Metal-organic Framework Market: Segmentation

Metal-organic Framework Market, by Type

Zinc-based

Copper-based

Iron-based

Aluminum-based

Magnesium -based

Others (including Titanium, Zirconium, and Nickel)

Metal-organic Framework Market, by Application

Gas Storage

Gas & Liquid Adsorption

Catalysis

Drug Delivery

Others (including Sensing and Luminescence)

Metal-organic Framework Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Russia & CIS

& CIS

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

SOURCE Transparency Market Research