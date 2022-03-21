Gas-to-liquid (GTL) Market Size to Grow by USD 2.97 Bn| 68% of the growth to originate from the Middle East and Africa| Technavio

Vendor Insights

The global Gas-to-liquid (GTL) Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Axens SA

Black and Veatch Holding Co.

Calvert Energy Group LLC

Chevron Corp.

CompactGTL Ltd.

Equinor ASA

Gas Technologies LLC

Greenway Technologies Inc.

Greyrock Energy Inc.

Haldor Topsoe AS

KBR Inc.

Kenon Holdings Ltd.

Nigerian National Petroleum Corp.

OxEon Energy LLC

Petroleum Oil and Gas Corp. of South Africa SOC Ltd.

QatarEnergy

Sasol Ltd.

Shell plc

STI Gustav Stabernack GmbH

Uzbekistan GTL LLC

Velocys Plc

Xebec Adsorption Inc.

XTL Technology Ltd.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report .

Geographical Market Analysis

The Middle East and Africa will provide maximum growth opportunities in Gas-to-liquid (GTL) Market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute to 68% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market. In the Middle East and Africa, the primary markets for gas-to-liquid (GTL) are Qatar, South Africa, and Nigeria. This region's market will increase at a quicker rate than those in North America, South America, and Europe.

Over the projected period, the availability of natural gas in the region, as well as the technical knowledge of vendors in the construction and operation of GTL facilities, would aid the expansion of the gas-to-liquid (GTL) market in the Middle East and Africa.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, Canada, Qatar, South Africa, Nigeria, and Malaysia are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Gas-to-liquid (GTL) market during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. Download Free Sample Report!

Key Segment Analysis

During the projected period, the GTL diesel category will gain considerable market share in the gas-to-liquid (GTL) industry. The increasing demand for GTL diesel can be linked to the environmental benefits of adopting GTL diesel to minimize emissions and comply with rigorous emission laws. Furthermore, because GTL diesel does not contain emulsified or dissolved water, it can be stored for extended periods of time with a lesser risk of contamination than biodiesel.

View FREE Sample : to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The increase in natural gas output is one of the primary reasons driving the global gas-to-liquid (GTL) market growth. Since 2008, successful shale oil and gas extraction has been carried out in nations such as the United States, resulting in an increase in world gas supply. However, the high capital cost of GTL plants will hinder market growth.

Download a free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the Gas-to-liquid (GTL) market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Market by End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Offshore Support Vessel Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Gas-to-liquid (GTL) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.58% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 2.97 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.31 Regional analysis Middle East and Africa, North America, APAC, Europe, and South America Performing market contribution Middle East and Africa at 68% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Qatar, South Africa, Nigeria, and Malaysia Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Axens SA, Black and Veatch Holding Co., Calvert Energy Group LLC, Chevron Corp., CompactGTL Ltd., Equinor ASA, Gas Technologies LLC, Greenway Technologies Inc., Greyrock Energy Inc., Haldor Topsoe AS, KBR Inc., Kenon Holdings Ltd., Nigerian National Petroleum Corp., OxEon Energy LLC, Petroleum Oil and Gas Corp. of South Africa SOC Ltd., QatarEnergy, Sasol Ltd., Shell plc, STI Gustav Stabernack GmbH, Uzbekistan GTL LLC, Velocys Plc, Xebec Adsorption Inc., and XTL Technology Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 GTL diesel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on GTL diesel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on GTL diesel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on GTL diesel - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on GTL diesel - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 GTL naphtha - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on GTL naphtha - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on GTL naphtha - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on GTL naphtha - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on GTL naphtha - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Qatar - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Qatar - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Qatar - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Qatar - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Qatar - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 South Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on South Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on South Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on South Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on South Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Nigeria - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Nigeria - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Nigeria - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Nigeria - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Nigeria - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Malaysia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Malaysia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Malaysia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Malaysia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Malaysia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Axens SA

Exhibit 97: Axens SA - Overview



Exhibit 98: Axens SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Axens SA - Key news



Exhibit 100: Axens SA - Key offerings

10.4 Black and Veatch Holding Co.

Exhibit 101: Black and Veatch Holding Co. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Black and Veatch Holding Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Black and Veatch Holding Co. - Key offerings

10.5 Calvert Energy Group LLC

Exhibit 104: Calvert Energy Group LLC - Overview



Exhibit 105: Calvert Energy Group LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Calvert Energy Group LLC - Key offerings

10.6 Chevron Corp.

Exhibit 107: Chevron Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Chevron Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Chevron Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 110: Chevron Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Chevron Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 CompactGTL Ltd.

Exhibit 112: CompactGTL Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 113: CompactGTL Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: CompactGTL Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 KBR Inc.

Exhibit 115: KBR Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: KBR Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: KBR Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 118: KBR Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: KBR Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Petroleum Oil and Gas Corp. of South Africa SOC Ltd.

Exhibit 120: Petroleum Oil and Gas Corp. of South Africa SOC Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Petroleum Oil and Gas Corp. of South Africa SOC Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Petroleum Oil and Gas Corp. of South Africa SOC Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 QatarEnergy

Exhibit 123: QatarEnergy - Overview



Exhibit 124: QatarEnergy - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: QatarEnergy - Key offerings

10.11 Sasol Ltd.

Exhibit 126: Sasol Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Sasol Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Sasol Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 129: Sasol Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Sasol Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Shell plc

Exhibit 131: Shell plc - Overview



Exhibit 132: Shell plc - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Shell plc - Key news



Exhibit 134: Shell plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Shell plc - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 136: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 137: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 138: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 139: Research methodology



Exhibit 140: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 141: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 142: List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio