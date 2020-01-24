NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Gas Turbine for Thermal Power, Update 2019 - Global Market Size, Competitive Landscape and Key Country Analysis to 2023

Summary

latest report "Gas Turbine for Thermal Power, Update 2019 - Global Market Size, Competitive Landscape and Key Country Analysis to 2023" offers comprehensive information and understanding of the gas turbines market.The report offers in-depth analysis of gas turbine market at global, regional (Asia-Pacific, Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa) and key countries (the US, Mexico, China, India, Japan, Republic of Korea, Indonesia, Egypt, the UK, and Saudi Arabia) level.



The report provides the market overview, and an insight into the market in terms of value and volume for the historical period (2014-2018) and forecast period (2019-2023).



The report covers the drivers and restraints affecting the gas turbines market, country-wise annual capacity additions and market value, competitive landscape for respective countries in 2018, and key upcoming projects. Profiles of major gas turbine manufactures are also presented in this report.



The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by team of industry experts.



Scope

The report analyses gas turbines market.



Its scope includes -

- Analysis of the growth of gas turbines market with a focus on market value and volume in global and regional level including Asia-Pacific, Americas, Europe, and Middle East and Africa.

- The report provides gas turbines market analysis for key countries including the US, Mexico, China, India, Japan, Republic of Korea, Indonesia, Egypt, the UK, and Saudi Arabia.

- The report offers country level gas turbines market size analysis with respect to market value and volume for the historical (2014-2018) and forecast (2019-2023) periods.

- It provides competitive landscape at country level for the year 2018, key upcoming projects, and profiles of major players in gas turbines market.



Reasons to buy

The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner.



It will allow you to -

- Facilitate decision-making by analyzing historical and forecast data on gas turbines market

- Develop strategies based on developments in the gas turbines market

- Identify key partners and business-development avenues, based on an understanding of the movements of the major competitors in the gas turbines market

- Respond to your competitors' business structure, strategies and prospects



