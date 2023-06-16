Gas Turbine Market size to grow by USD 4,023.23 million from 2022 to 2027; 39% of the market growth to originate from APAC - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The gas turbine market size is expected to grow by USD 4,023.23 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 2.81% as per the latest Technavio market research report. APAC is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. APAC is estimated to account for 39% of the market's overall growth. In terms of revenue, countries like China, Japan, and India play a significant role in driving the growth of the regional market. The region is experiencing remarkable growth in electricity-consuming sectors. The increasing urban population and improving living standards have made electricity a crucial commodity in many major APAC countries. Consequently, several governments in the region have opened their power generation sectors to private players. This move aims to achieve improved efficiency in electricity production and distribution, reduce the overall price of electricity, and drive competition among power utilities. Hence these factors are driving the growth of the gas turbine market in the region. For more insights on the market share of various regions- Download a sample report in MINUTES

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gas Turbine Market

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial buy the report!

Gas Turbine Market: Enhanced efficiency and robustness of gas turbines to drive growth

Gas turbine demand is expected to increase because of factors such as better efficiency, stronger carbon emission laws, and reduced costs associated with power generation utilizing gas turbines. Gas turbine manufacturers also place significant importance on durability, as the failure of gas turbines can lead to substantial financial losses, particularly for plants that require substantial capital investments. Contemporary gas turbines are designed to provide excellent durability, allowing for extended intervals between scheduled maintenance services. As a result, the enhanced efficiency and durability of gas turbines lead to reduced operational costs and offer operational advantages, thus increasing the adoption of gas turbines, particularly in power generation, throughout the forecast period.

Gas Turbine Market: The emergence of new power plants is one of the major market trends.

Gas turbines are utilized in gas-fired power plants with internal combustion engines. The growing number of power plant projects around the world is a major driver of market expansion. Countries such as China and India, for example, are major players in the power infrastructure market and are investing heavily in the development of power plant infrastructure. Many government organizations are including mobile power plants in their electricity operations. All these factors can influence the accelerated growth momentum of the market during the forecast period.

Gas Turbine Market: Handling natural gas is a major challenge

The significant challenges in handling natural gas are a major challenge to the global gas turbine market growth. Although gas-fired power plants are known for their higher efficiency compared to coal-fired power plants, there is a potential threat posed by the risk of gas leakage into the atmosphere. Natural gas, which is commonly used in such plants, contains methane - a greenhouse gas that is odorless and has a global warming potential 82 times greater than carbon dioxide. Methane leaks often go unnoticed, making them a major concern. Hence, the governments of various countries are expected to come up with strict gas storage regulations for natural gas-powered gas turbine power plants, which will hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

To know about more drivers, trends along with challenges - Download a sample now!

Some of the key Gas Turbine Market Players:

The gas turbine market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include Ansaldo Energia Spa, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Capstone Green Energy Corp., Caterpillar Inc., Doosan Corp., Harbin Electric Corp., General Electric Co., Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., IHI Corp., MAN Energy Solutions SE, MAPNA Group Co., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Motor Sich JSC, OPRA Technologies B.V., PJSC Krasny Kotelshchik, Rolls Royce Holdings Plc, Shanghai Electric Group, Siemens AG, and Vericor Power Systems

For additional information on the vendors covered - Grab an Exclusive Sample Report

Gas Turbine Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the gas turbine market by Product (Heavy-duty gas turbine and Aeroderivative gas turbine), End-user (Power generation, Mobility, Oil and gas, and Others), and Technology (CCGT and OCGT).

The market share growth by the heavy-duty gas turbine segment will be significant during the forecast period. With the increasing power consumption worldwide, there is a growing demand for electrical power. Environmental considerations are driving the shift towards gas-based power generation as an alternative to coal-based power generation. This shift is expected to lead to a surge in the demand for gas turbines globally. Heavy-duty gas turbines are particularly favored due to their high efficiency, prompting many power plant operators to adopt these turbines to generate the required power with fewer units.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The steam turbine market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.82% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 3,416.12 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (utility and industrial), type (reaction and impulse), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The growing demand for power generation is one of the factors driving the steam turbine market growth.

The wind turbine components market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.76% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 39.18 billion. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by application (onshore and offshore), product (wind turbine rotor blades, wind turbine gearboxes, wind turbine generators, wind turbine towers, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The rapid growth of the global wind power market is one of the factors driving the wind turbine components market growth.

Gas Turbine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.81% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,023.23 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.67 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Ansaldo Energia Spa, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Capstone Green Energy Corp., Caterpillar Inc., Doosan Corp., Harbin Electric Corp., General Electric Co., Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., IHI Corp., MAN Energy Solutions SE, MAPNA Group Co., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Motor Sich JSC, OPRA Technologies B.V., PJSC Krasny Kotelshchik, Rolls Royce Holdings Plc, Shanghai Electric Group, Siemens AG, and Vericor Power Systems Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 10: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 11: Parent market



Exhibit 12: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 13: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 14: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 15: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 17: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 18: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global gas turbine market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global gas turbine market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – End-User Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Technology Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 23: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.6 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 24: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 25: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 26: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 27: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 28: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 29: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 30: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 31: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 32: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 34: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Heavy-duty gas turbine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 36: Chart on Heavy-duty gas turbine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Heavy-duty gas turbine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Heavy-duty gas turbine - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Heavy-duty gas turbine - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Aeroderivative gas turbine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 40: Chart on Aeroderivative gas turbine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Aeroderivative gas turbine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Aeroderivative gas turbine - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Aeroderivative gas turbine - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 45: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 47: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Power generation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 49: Chart on Power generation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Power generation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Chart on Power generation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Power generation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Mobility - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 53: Chart on Mobility - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Mobility - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Chart on Mobility - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Mobility - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 57: Chart on Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Chart on Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 61: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 65: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Market Segmentation by Technology

8.1 Market segments

Exhibit 66: Chart on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

8.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 68: Chart on Comparison by Technology



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Comparison by Technology

8.3 CCGT - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 70: Chart on CCGT - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on CCGT - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on CCGT - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on CCGT - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.4 OCGT - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 74: Chart on OCGT - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on OCGT - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on OCGT - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on OCGT - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.5 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)

9 Customer Landscape

9.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 79: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

10 Geographic Landscape

10.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 80: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

10.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 82: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 83: Data Table on Geographic comparison

10.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 84: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 88: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 92: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 96: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 100: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 104: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 105: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 106: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 107: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 108: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 111: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 112: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 113: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 114: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 115: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 116: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 117: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 118: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 119: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 120: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 121: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 122: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 123: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 124: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

11 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11.1 Market drivers

11.2 Market challenges

11.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 125: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

11.4 Market trends

12 Vendor Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 126: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

12.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 127: Overview on factors of disruption

12.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 128: Impact of key risks on business

13 Vendor Analysis

13.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 129: Vendors covered

13.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 130: Matrix on vendor position and classification

13.3 Ansaldo Energia Spa

Exhibit 131: Ansaldo Energia Spa - Overview



Exhibit 132: Ansaldo Energia Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Ansaldo Energia Spa - Key news



Exhibit 134: Ansaldo Energia Spa - Key offerings

13.4 Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

Exhibit 135: Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 138: Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. - Segment focus

13.5 Capstone Green Energy Corp.

Exhibit 140: Capstone Green Energy Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Capstone Green Energy Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 142: Capstone Green Energy Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: Capstone Green Energy Corp. - Segment focus

13.6 Caterpillar Inc.

Exhibit 144: Caterpillar Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Caterpillar Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 146: Caterpillar Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: Caterpillar Inc. - Segment focus

13.7 Doosan Corp.

Exhibit 148: Doosan Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Doosan Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 150: Doosan Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 151: Doosan Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: Doosan Corp. - Segment focus

13.8 Harbin Electric Corp.

Exhibit 153: Harbin Electric Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Harbin Electric Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Harbin Electric Corp. - Key offerings

13.9 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 156: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 157: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 158: General Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 159: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

13.10 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 161: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 162: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 163: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 164: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

13.11 IHI Corp.

Exhibit 166: IHI Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 167: IHI Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 168: IHI Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 169: IHI Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 170: IHI Corp. - Segment focus

13.12 MAN Energy Solutions SE

Exhibit 171: MAN Energy Solutions SE - Overview



Exhibit 172: MAN Energy Solutions SE - Product / Service



Exhibit 173: MAN Energy Solutions SE - Key offerings

13.13 MAPNA Group Co.

Exhibit 174: MAPNA Group Co. - Overview



Exhibit 175: MAPNA Group Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 176: MAPNA Group Co. - Key offerings

13.14 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 177: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 178: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 179: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 180: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 181: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

13.15 Motor Sich JSC

Exhibit 182: Motor Sich JSC - Overview



Exhibit 183: Motor Sich JSC - Product / Service



Exhibit 184: Motor Sich JSC - Key offerings

13.16 OPRA Technologies B.V.

Exhibit 185: OPRA Technologies B.V. - Overview



Exhibit 186: OPRA Technologies B.V. - Product / Service



Exhibit 187: OPRA Technologies B.V. - Key offerings

13.17 Siemens AG

Exhibit 188: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 189: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 190: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 191: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 192: Siemens AG - Segment focus

14 Appendix

14.1 Scope of the report

14.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 193: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 194: Exclusions checklist

14.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 195: Currency conversion rates for US$

14.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 196: Research methodology



Exhibit 197: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 198: Information sources

14.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 199: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio