Gas Turbine Market Size to Grow by USD 4023.23 million From 2022 to 2027, Assessment on Parent Market, Five Forces Analysis, Market Dynamics & Segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Gas Turbine Market share is set to increase by USD 4023.23 million from 2022 to 2027. Moreover, the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.81% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The market will also record a 2.67% Y-O-Y growth Rate during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gas Turbine Market 2021-2025 2021-2025

Global Gas Turbine Market - Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global gas turbine market as a part of the global heavy electrical equipment market within the global electrical equipment market. The global heavy electrical equipment market is an important manufacturing market that caters to the needs of the energy sector and other industrial sectors such as power, mining, and oil and gas. The global heavy electrical equipment market covers products and companies engaged in the manufacture of equipment for the generation, distribution, and transmission of power for fixed-use and large electrical systems.

Global Gas Turbine Market Characteristics with Five Forces–

The Global Gas Turbine Market is fragmented and the five forces analysis by Technavio gives an accurate vision –

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Global Gas Turbine Market – Customer Landscape

The disruption threats are strategic in nature, and operational risks for suppliers have been mapped based on their negative business impact and probability of occurrence.

Global Gas Turbine Market - Segmentation Assessment

Geography Segment Overview

Technavio's market research report entails detailed information on regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in generating sales revenues. The Global Gas Turbine Market as per geography is categorized into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the Global Gas Turbine Market size and actionable market understandings.

Regional Highlights:

APAC is the fastest-growing region in the global Gas Turbine Market compared to other regions. 39% growth will originate from APAC. The largest income contributors to the regional market expansion are nations like China , Japan , and India . This is due to the APAC region's rapidly expanding sectors that use electricity. In several significant APAC nations, energy has become a vital resource due to the growing urban population and rising living standards. As a result, the governments of some APAC nations have allowed private companies in the domain of power generation. Lowering the overall cost of electricity and supporting fair competition among power companies, this aids in achieving the necessary efficiency in electricity production and distribution.

Type Segment Overview

The Global Gas Turbine Market as per Product segmentation is categorized into Heavy-duty gas turbines and Aeroderivative gas turbines.

Revenue Generating Segment - The Gas Turbine Market share growth by the heavy-duty gas turbine segment will be significant during the forecast period. The adoption of gas-based power generation over coal-based power generation is being driven by environmental concerns, which are predicted to raise demand for gas turbines around the world. During the projection period, high-baseload plants requiring gas turbines with a capacity greater than 300 MW are anticipated to have a substantial impact on the market segment's growth

Global Gas Turbine Market – Market Dynamics

Major Driver Boosting the Market

The improved efficiency and durability of gas turbines is the primary factor driving the growth of the global gas turbine industry. Due to their improved efficiency, the implementation of stricter carbon emission rules, and the decrease in the cost of gas turbine-based power generation, it is anticipated that the demand for gas turbines would rise.

Manufacturers of gas turbines also place a high priority on durability because gas turbine failure results in significant financial losses, particularly for capital-intensive industries. As a result, the improvement in efficiency and durability will lower the operational costs of gas turbines and provide operational benefits, which will promote the increased adoption of gas turbines throughout the projection period, particularly in power generation.

Major trends influencing the growth of glamping

The growth of the global gas turbine industry will be fueled by the construction of new power facilities. One important element driving the market's growth is the increasing number of power plant projects being undertaken globally. Some of the leading nations in the electricity infrastructure sector are China and India .

and . These nations are spending a lot of money building the infrastructure for power plants. Around the world, mobile gas turbine demand is rising due to factors such as mobile power plant demand, which is being influenced by factors such as its improving efficiency and durability.

Major Challenges interrupting the market growth

The expansion of the worldwide gas turbine industry is significantly hampered by the inherent difficulties in managing natural gas. Gas-fired power plants are more efficient than coal-fired ones, but there is a danger that gas could leak into the atmosphere. Leaks of methane frequently go undetected. Environmentalists who keep an eye on global warming are particularly concerned about leaks related to natural gas storage. This may have a negative impact on natural gas-fired power plants.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19-impacted market research reports.

Gas Turbine Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist Gas Turbine Market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the Gas Turbine Market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the Gas Turbine Market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Gas Turbine Market vendors

Gas Turbine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.81% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4023.23 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.67 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Ansaldo Energia Spa, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Capstone Green Energy Corp., Caterpillar Inc., Doosan Corp., Harbin Electric Corp., General Electric Co., Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., IHI Corp., MAN Energy Solutions SE, MAPNA Group Co., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Motor Sich JSC, OPRA Technologies B.V., PJSC Krasny Kotelshchik, Rolls Royce Holdings Plc, Shanghai Electric Group, Siemens AG, and Vericor Power Systems Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

