Gas Turbine Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Turbine Type, By Turbine Capacity, By Service Type, By Service Provider, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027

The global gas turbine services market size is expected to reach USD 55.1 billion by 2027., registering a CAGR of 9.8% over the forecast period. Increasing adoption of gas turbines on account of their ability to produce low exhaust gas pollution is expected to drive market growth. These systems are increasingly being used owing to its tremendous energy producing capacity and multiple fuel capability. They also have the capacity to operate continuously at base load for numerous hours. Furthermore, low operational cost and high efficiency and durability offered by these systems is expected to drive gas turbine service market growth.



Rapid industrialization and population growth have resulted in a high demand for power globally.The energy sector is shifting from conventional systems toward clean power sources resulting in an increase in gas turbines installations.



Furthermore, key countries plan to enhance the deployment of gas-based power plants in the future. Major equipment manufacturers are also signing multiyear contracts during the installation of these plants.



The heavy duty segment dominated the global market in 2019 as these equipment offer cost-effective conversion of fuel to electricity and advanced systems provide improvement in terms of output and efficiency.Rise in new gas-based power plants for power generation has resulted in an increase in deployment of heavy-duty systems which are preferred due to their higher power generating capacity as compared to its counterparts.



These systems also find application in chemical plants, refineries, and power utilities.



Maintenance and repair is projected to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period.Major vendors in the market are providing long-term service contracts to power plant owners which cover periodic and preventive maintenance under its scope.



Long-term contracts are also considered as a more economical solution in the long term.Repairs solutions help eliminate steps and cost and increases the overall performance, thereby increasing the life-cycle of these systems.



This is projected to drive the maintenance and repair segment in the coming years.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

• Asia Pacific held the largest gas turbine services market share in 2019 and is projected to register a CAGR of 13.5% from 2020 to 2027 on account of increasing demand for power from China, India, and Southeast Asian countries who are opting for cleaner sources of power generation for baseload supply

• The heavy duty segment held a major market share in 2019 due to its application in the power generation sector

• Spare parts supply was the largest service type segment in 2019 as the components of gas turbines have a limited lifespan after which it requires replacement

• >200 MW emerged as the major contributing segment on the basis of capacity in 2019. The demand in this segment is primarily driven by an increase in power generation activities across the globe

• Some of the significant industry participants are Siemens AG, General Electric, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd., and Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. These companies focus on R&D in order to enhance their position in the market.



