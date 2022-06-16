Gas Turbines Market Size for Power Industry to grow by USD 2.21 Billion|APAC to Occupy 53% Market Share | Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - The increase in CCGT power plants is one of the key factors driving the global gas turbine market growth. The demand for combined-cycle gas turbines for power plants is on the rise due to increased efficiency and better output. The abundance of natural gas and its low cost has also enabled companies and utilities to build new natural gas-based thermal power plants. This has helped increase the number of CCGT plants globally. In the long term, CCGT will also help meet the carbon emission targets. Moreover, the CPP proposes state-by-state emission levels for existing power plants, with the cumulative goal of reducing nationwide carbon emissions by 30% by 2030, from the 2005 levels. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has issued four building blocks as part of its CPP, including an objective of reaching a 70% capacity factor in the existing combined-cycle plants, which is higher than the current range of 45% to 50%. Such initiatives on the part of the government will see a significant increase in the combined-cycle installed capacity during the forecast period.

Market Challenges - The volatility in natural gas prices is a major challenge for the global gas turbine market for the power industry. One of the main challenges hindering the growth of the global gas turbine market is the volatility of natural gas prices. In order to safeguard the power prices from price fluctuations, utilities always seek to maintain a balanced feedstock portfolio. However, in the present scenario, with a rapid shift toward gas turbine and natural gas-driven power plants in pursuit of cleaner modes of power generation, the reliance on natural gas is continuously increasing. Moreover, with low natural gas prices, the prospects of over-reliance on natural gas for power generation look less harmful. However, going by the historic trend of natural gas prices, the over-reliance on natural gas will expose consumers to high natural gas prices, prompted by its growing demand and recovery of crude oil prices. Utilities will have to take the first effect of such an increase in natural gas prices, followed by consumers who will be overburdened with power prices. Such factors will hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation Analysis:

The gas turbine market for the power industry report is segmented by Technology (combined-cycle gas turbines and open-cycle gas turbines) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

The gas turbine market for power industry share growth by the combined-cycle gas turbine segment will be significant for revenue generation. The CCGTs are mainly driven by the increasing demand for energy-efficient gas turbines and due to the replacement of coal-fired power plants. CCGs consist of both gas turbines and steam turbines. In this system, natural gas is the primary fuel, which powers the gas turbines to generate electricity. Such factors will increase the demand for the market in focus during the forecast period.

Vendor Analysis

The gas turbine market for the power industry is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as high efficiency of gas turbines to compete in the market.



Ansaldo Energia Spa



Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.



Capstone Green Energy Corp.



Caterpillar Inc.



General Electric Co.



IHI Corp.



Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.



Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.



OPRA Turbines



Siemens AG

Gas Turbines Market For Power Industry Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.1% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.21 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.07 Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ansaldo Energia Spa, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Capstone Green Energy Corp., Caterpillar Inc., General Electric Co., IHI Corp., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., OPRA Turbines, and Siemens AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Heavy electrical equipment

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Technology - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Technology

5.3 Combined-cycle gas turbines - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Combined-cycle gas turbines - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Combined-cycle gas turbines - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Open-cycle gas turbines - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Open-cycle gas turbines - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Open-cycle gas turbines - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Technology

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 26: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Ansaldo Energia Spa

Exhibit 43: Ansaldo Energia Spa - Overview



Exhibit 44: Ansaldo Energia Spa - Business segments



Exhibit 45: Ansaldo Energia Spa - Key News



Exhibit 46: Ansaldo Energia Spa - Key offerings



Exhibit 47: Ansaldo Energia Spa - Segment focus

10.4 Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

Exhibit 48: Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 49: Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 50: Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. - Key News



Exhibit 51: Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 52: Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. - Segment focus

10.5 Capstone Green Energy Corp.

10.6 Caterpillar Inc.

Exhibit 58: Caterpillar Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 59: Caterpillar Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 60: Caterpillar Inc. - Key News



Exhibit 61: Caterpillar Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 62: Caterpillar Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 63: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 64: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 65: General Electric Co. - Key News



Exhibit 66: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 67: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

10.8 IHI Corp.

Exhibit 68: IHI Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 69: IHI Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 70: IHI Corp. - Key News



Exhibit 71: IHI Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 72: IHI Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 73: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 74: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 75: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key News



Exhibit 76: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 78: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 79: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 80: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key News



Exhibit 81: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 82: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 OPRA Turbines

Exhibit 83: OPRA Turbines - Overview



Exhibit 84: OPRA Turbines - Product and service



Exhibit 85: OPRA Turbines - Key News



Exhibit 86: OPRA Turbines - Key offerings

10.12 Siemens AG

Exhibit 87: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 88: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 89: Siemens AG - Key News



Exhibit 90: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 91: Siemens AG - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 92: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 93: Research Methodology



Exhibit 94: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 95: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 96: List of abbreviations

