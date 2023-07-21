Gas Utilities Market to grow by USD 445.37 billion from 2022 to 2027|Expansion of gas pipeline infrastructure boosts the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The gas utilities market size is estimated to increase by USD 445.37 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market will grow with a CAGR of 5.25%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gas Utilities Market

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants, Rivalry, and Substitutes have also been analyzed and rated between LOW-HIGH to provide a holistic view of market favorability.

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity , an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage .

, an analysis of which will help companies refine . Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important) , which range between LOW and HIGH.

, which range between Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The gas utilities market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed below:

Atmos Energy Corp., China Gas Holdings Ltd., China National Petroleum Corp., CMS Energy Corp, Duke Energy Corp., E.ON SE, Electricite de France SA, Enel Spa, ENGIE SA, ENN Energy Holdings Ltd., Gazprom International Ltd., Iberdrola SA, National Grid Plc, Nextera Energy Inc., Origin Energy Ltd., PG and E Corp., The Hong Kong and China Gas Co. Ltd., Tokyo Gas Co. Ltd., Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd., and Southern Co.Download a Sample Report

Gas Utilities Market - Segmentation Analysis

The gas utilities market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (industrial gas, special gas, and biogas and synthetic gas), end-user (residential and commercial, power generation, industrial, and others), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the industrial gas segment is significant during the forecast period. Industrial gas is a term which is referred to gases that are manufactured and utilized in different industries for a variety of purposes, especially for the production of electricity. Some of the key classifications of these gases based on their physical and chemical characteristics include inert gases, fuel gases, specialty gases, and medical gases. Several types of gases such as hydrogen, oxygen, nitrogen, argon, carbon dioxide, helium, and other rare gases, are available on the industrial gas market. These gases are widely adopted by industrial clients for several applications such as welding, refrigeration, and manufacturing processes. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the gas utilities market growth during the forecast period.

Gas Utilities Market - Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The expansion of gas pipeline infrastructure drives the gas utilities market growth during the forecast period. The main factor influencing the demand and usage of natural gas is its availability and accessibility. The emergence of gas pipelines has facilitated the transportation of natural gas to areas that were not accessible before. The main advantage of the expansion of gas pipelines is that it facilitates more efficient distribution of natural gas, minimizing transportation costs and enabling a more reliable supply. As a result, this will fuel the utilization of natural gas in several industries, such as power generation, heating, and transportation. Hence, the growth of gas pipeline infrastructure is expected to positively impact the market, which in turn will drive the gas utilities market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Trends

The advancements in technology in gas distribution are a primary trend in the gas utilities market. One of the most important developments in recent years in the gas utility market is the implementation of smart gas distribution systems. Smart gas distribution systems leverage advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), big data analytics, and the Internet of Things (IoT) to optimize gas distribution operations and enhance gas delivery efficiency. Some of the main applications of gas utilities include remote monitoring and controlling distribution networks with smart gas distribution systems, identifying leaks and other anomalies, and deciding the best route for gas delivery. Hence, such applications are expected to drive the gas utilities market growth during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

Competition from alternative sources of energy, such as renewable energy and nuclear power, is a significant challenge hindering the gas utilities market growth. As there is a growing need to minimize greenhouse gas emissions and tackle climate change, there is an increasing shift towards renewable energy sources like wind, solar, and hydropower. Furthermore, there is a growing popularity for nuclear energy due to its several benefits, such as minimal carbon emissions and the ability to deliver dependable baseload power. Hence, the significant transition towards alternative energy sources can pose a significant threat to the gas utilities market as they have to compete with these technologies on several factors, such as price, dependability, and environmental impact. Hence, such factors are expected to hinder the gas utilities market growth during the forecast period.

Gas Utilities Market - Geographic Analysis

The market is segmented by region APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA. An analysis of key leading countries has been included.

Europe is estimated to account for 34% of the global market growth. One of the main reasons for the significant growth of the gas utilities market in Europe is its size and reliance on natural gas for energy. Additionally, there is an increasing preference for natural gas over fossil fuels across Europe due to the growing need for clean energy and the phase-out of coal and nuclear power plants in the region. For instance, the German commission announced that all coal-fired power plants would be shut down by 2038. Furthermore, factors such as low gas prices, a modest rise in the manufacture of renewable energy, and the carbon price set by the EU Emissions Trading System are significantly contributing to the growth in the region. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the gas utilities market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Gas Utilities Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the gas utilities market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the gas utilities market size and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the gas utilities market across Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of gas utilities market vendors

Gas Utilities Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.25% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 445.37 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.56 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key countries US, China, Germany, Russia, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Atmos Energy Corp., China Gas Holdings Ltd., China National Petroleum Corp., CMS Energy Corp, Duke Energy Corp., E.ON SE, Electricite de France SA, Enel Spa, ENGIE SA, ENN Energy Holdings Ltd., Gazprom International Ltd., Iberdrola SA, National Grid Plc, Nextera Energy Inc., Origin Energy Ltd., PG and E Corp., The Hong Kong and China Gas Co. Ltd., Tokyo Gas Co. Ltd., Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd., and Southern Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

