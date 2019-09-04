Gas Utility Companies Tasked with Pushing Vital Safety Communications Effectively, J.D. Power Finds

COSTA MESA, Calif., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As gas utility customer communication with their provider has decreased over the past four years, it is imperative that gas providers become more purposeful and diligent with their proactive communications as it has a significant influence on customer satisfaction, according to the J.D. Power 2019 Gas Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study,SM released today.

"Customers that recall receiving communications from their gas utility providers have a significantly higher satisfaction score," said Carl Lepper, Director of the Utility Practice at J.D. Power. "Specifically, if these providers are reaching out with information regarding reliability of natural gas delivery and important safety measures without seeming redundant or noisy, we have found those to be most effective."

Study Results

East Large Segment: New Jersey Natural Gas

East Midsize Segment: Elizabethtown Gas

Midwest Large Segment: Consumers Energy

Midwest Midsize Segment: Madison Gas & Electric

South Large Segment: CenterPoint Energy

South Midsize Segment: TECO Peoples Gas

West Large Segment: NW Natural

West Midsize Segment: Cascade Natural Gas

The 2019 Gas Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study is based on responses from 57,879 online interviews conducted from September 2018 through July 2019 among residential customers of the 84 largest gas utility brands across the United States, which represent more than 62 million households.

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. These capabilities enable J.D. Power to help its clients drive customer satisfaction, growth and profitability. Established in 1968, J.D. Power has offices serving North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe.

