Gaskell West 1 Solar Facility in California begins commercial operation

Construction of the approximately 280-acre project began in October 2017 and created 220 peak construction jobs. Southern Power acquired the facility in January 2018 from the project developer, Recurrent Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of Canadian Solar. D.H. Blattner & Sons, Inc. performed the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for the photovoltaic field, and Dashiell Corporation performed the high-voltage EPC.

Gaskell West 1 consists of approximately 85,710 modules manufactured by Canadian Solar. First Solar Energy Services will operate and maintain the facility, and Southern California Edison is purchasing the electricity and associated renewable energy credits (RECs) generated under a 20-year power purchase agreement and will have the option to keep or sell the associated RECs.

This project aligns with Southern Power's business strategy of acquiring and developing projects covered by long-term contracts with counterparties with strong credit support.

Southern Power owns more than 3,500 MW of renewable generation from 38 solar, wind and biomass facilities either announced, acquired or under construction across the U.S. In all, the Southern Company system has added or announced more than 6,500 MW of renewable generation since 2012.

About Southern Power

Southern Power, a subsidiary of Southern Company, is a leading U.S. wholesale energy provider meeting the electricity needs of municipalities, electric cooperatives, investor-owned utilities and other energy customers. Southern Power and its subsidiaries own 48 facilities operating or under development in 11 states with more than 12,800 MW of generating capacity in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Maine, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma and Texas.

About Southern Company

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is America's premier energy company, with 46,000 megawatts of generating capacity and 1,500 billion cubic feet of combined natural gas consumption and throughput volume serving 9 million electric and gas utility customers through its subsidiaries. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric utilities in four states, natural gas distribution utilities in seven states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America and a nationally recognized provider of customized energy solutions, as well as fiber optics and wireless communications. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability and affordable prices that are below the national average. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation, Southern Company and its subsidiaries are inventing America's energy future by developing the full portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, 21st century coal, natural gas, renewables and energy efficiency, and creating new products and services for the benefit of customers. Southern Company has been named by the U.S. Department of Defense and G.I. Jobs magazine as a top military employer, recognized among the Top 50 Companies for Diversity by DiversityInc, listed by Black Enterprise magazine as one of the 40 Best Companies for Diversity and designated a Top Employer for Hispanics by Hispanic Network. The company has earned a National Award of Nuclear Science and History from the National Atomic Museum Foundation for its leadership and commitment to nuclear development. Visit our website at www.southerncompany.com.

